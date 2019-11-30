Lightning Deal Alert: Vizio’s 75-inch 4K TV is $1,100 off for Black Friday

Black Friday deals hunters who've been waiting for an absurdly deep discount on massive 4K TVs are in for a treat: the Vizio P-Series Quantum 75” 4K HDR Smart TV is going through a lightning deal right now on Amazon, knocking $300 off of its already discounted $1,499.99 Black Friday price to an even lower $1,199.99.

Vizio P-Series Quantum 75” 4K HDR Smart TV: was $2,300 now $1,199.99 @ Amazon

Managing up to 1,200 nits of brightness and sporting over 8 million pixels for a crisp 4K Ultra HD display, Vizio's P-Series Quantum 75" Class 4K HDR Smart TV is as top-of-the-line as it gets.View Deal

The Vizio P-Series Quantum 75” Class 4K HDR Smart TV's $1,199.99 price won't last forever. In fact, it won't last for very long at all: this is a lightning deal, so by midnight PT (3 a.m. ET), it'll be gone.

The TV sports an impressive eight-million-plus pixels in its 4K Ultra HD display, features Dolby Vision HDR so it's able to produce a vast array of colors, and even has built-in Chromecast, as well as Google Assistant and Alexa support.

$1,199.99 is a historically low price for this TV, so act fast if interested since it's going to revert to a less-insane discount very, very shortly. Once the lightning deal is gone, it's gone.

