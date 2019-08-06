Major Galaxy Note 10 Leak Reveals Specs and Pricing

There's only one day to go before the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is officially launched, but we’ve still got a bunch of rumors and leaks coming out. One pertains the price of the Note 10 and Note 10+ and another leak reveals the storage and RAM. And a third rumor has already been shot down.

Twitter leaker Ishan Agarwal has provided a lot of information about the Note 10 in the past few months, and his latest morsel of information is that the base version of the Note 10 will have 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the Note 10+ 5G gets 12GB RAM and 256GB minimum storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 will have a minimum of 8GB RAM with 256GB Storage. The Note10+ 5G will have a minimum of 12GB RAM with 256GB Storage. Here are both the phones in Aura White colour. #Samsung #GalaxyNote10 #GalaxyNote10Plus #UNPACKED pic.twitter.com/tcIVSzte9sAugust 6, 2019

He later added that the Note 10+ and Note 10+ 5G will have up to 1TB of storage, with the option for additional SD memory expansion.

The Samsung Galaxy Note10+/Note10+ 5G will have support of upto 1TB of micro SD Card with expandable storage. So yes, if you buy the 1TB model and also get a 1TB SD Card (if they exist), you would have a total of 2TB Storage in your phone. *WHAT* (Says the guy who has 1TB S10+) pic.twitter.com/aAOSE7Y4RCAugust 5, 2019

Previously, Agarwal had leaked the prices for the Note 10 (via TechRadar ) in euros and pound sterling . The price begins at €949/£899 for the 256GB Note 10 and goes up to €1099/£999 for a 256GB Note 10+. Those prices convert to around $1,000 and $1200 respectively, but US prices are likely to be lower in reality. We expect the standard Note 10 to cost similar amount to the Note 9’s $999 list price.

Finally, there's the disputed 90Hz screen. Writer for XDA Max Weinbach tweeted a Reddit thread from r/Android in which the poster claimed that the Note 10 they had tested had a super smooth 90Hz display, like the one found on the OnePlus 7 Pro , which Samsung makes and supplies.

While Samsung using this panel in the Galaxy Note 10 would be a logical assumption to make, both Agarwal and fellow leaker Ice Universe dismissed the claim. Unless these two reliable sources of information have managed to miss something, it looks like we might have to wait until at least the Galaxy S11 for that fancy display.