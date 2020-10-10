Lakers vs Heat live stream: How to watch NBA Finals Game 6 online

Lakers vs Heat start time, channel Lakers vs Heat game 6 is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT tomorrow (Sunday, Oct. 11). The NBA finals are airing on ABC (and ESPN in certain regions).

Jimmy Butler doesn't lie down easy. The Lakers vs Heat live stream of game 6 is only happening because this team refuses to lose, and forced another edition of these 2020 NBA Finals. So for those who expected another coronation ceremony for LeBron James, we hope you didn't chill the bubbly and jink the Lake Show.

So, we're all now wondering the same questions: can Butler do it again, or does Miami have another way to win up its sleeves? Because between James and Anthony Davis, and the surprising members of the Lakers bench, LA can get it done. In fact, in game 5, James and Davis combined to score 68 points, which is more than 150% of what the rest of the team scored (40 points).

James and Davis shot that well with 67% accuracy, while the rest of the team netted at 30%. Is that burden getting to LA's finest?

Because while Butler gets the credit for this win, Kendrick Nunn (14 points) and Duncan Robinson (26 points) also chipped in. Robinson's three near the start of the 4th quarter was especially noteworthy, in getting momentum for Miami.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel's decision to challenge a foul call on James could be criticized, as it left Los Angeles short on time-outs for the last stretch of the game. But, since LA is still up 3-2, Miami still has to pull out two more of these gutsy performances.

Here is everything you need to watch the Lakers vs Heat live stream of game 6:

How to avoid Lakers vs Heat blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Lakers vs Heat live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Lakers vs Heat live streams in the US

In the U.S., Lakers vs Heat game 6 of NBA finals is tomorrow (Sunday, Oct. 11) at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, though ESPN will get it in certain regions — so check your local listings.

The rest of the championship series is also airing on ABC, which you can get for free with one of the best TV antennas.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on FuboTV, which is one of the best cable TV alternatives. Fubo carries the local broadcast networks, including ABC. And sports lovers will find a ton of other channels they want on Fubo, like ESPN, NBCSN, FS1 and NFL Network.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ABC and ESPN, as well as other top networks including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. View Deal

Sling TV : IF ESPN gets the Lakers vs Heat game in your region (it's not going to be there in NYC, for example) you can watch it on the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include ESPN, AMC, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Lakers vs Heat live streams in the UK

British basketball fans will have to stay up very late to catch the Lakers vs Heat live stream of game 6 at 12:30 a.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Lakers vs Heat live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Lakers vs Heat on TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. Game 6 is on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Lakers vs Heat series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Lakers 116, Heat 98

Lakers 116, Heat 98 Game 2: Lakers 124, Heat 114

Lakers 124, Heat 114 Game 3: Heat 115, Lakers 104

Heat 115, Lakers 104 Game 4: Lakers 102, Heat 96

Lakers 102, Heat 96 Game 5: Heat 111, Lakers 108

Heat 111, Lakers 108 Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. (ABC) *Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 9 p.m. (ABC)

* = if necessary