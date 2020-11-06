Killer Black Friday TV deal: 50-inch 4K Android TV now just $229

It feels like the perfect time for Black Friday TV deals, as many of us have been glued to our TVs during the first week of November. And the latest Black Friday deal gives you the chance to get a 50-inch 4K UHD for less than $240, a sentence I've stared at because it doesn't seem possible.

Yes, right now Best Buy has the 50-inch TCL Class 4 Series 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $229.99. That's $120 off the normal MSRP of $349.99 (a savings of 34%) and the cheapest big-screen TV we can find right now.

50-inch TCL 4K Smart Android TV: was $349.99 now $229.99

This big-screen TV has HDR support for clear and vibrant picture quality, and it's got both Android TV and Chromecast built right in, so you get thousands of apps (even HBO Max), plus the ability to cast your laptop or phone screen to the 50-inch canvas. This $120-off deal is a great way to finally upgrade to 4K if you've been waiting.View Deal

We have not reviewed this specific model at Tom's Guide, but the 50-inch TCL 4K UHD Smart Android TV has strong customer review scores, with a 4.4 out of 5-star average, over 148 reviews. It's got HDR (a standard these days for good picture quality), and Dolby Digital+ Audio support will allow you to get more immersive sound.

On top of that, you've also got a voice remote, and built-in Chromecast and Android TV app support and 3 HDMI inputs, so you get all the apps you can ask for, plus the ability to plug in multiple consoles, and even a cable box if you so choose.

Make sure to follow our guide to the best TV deals for all the latest sales and discounts.