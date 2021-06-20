Italy vs Wales live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Group A game for free

Italy vs Wales Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Italy vs Wales Euro 2020 game starts today (Sunday, June 20) at 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN2. In the U.K., you can watch on ITV and the ITV Hub. Full channel details below.

The Italy vs Wales live stream brings Group A of Euro 2020 to a close and could see Wales join Italy in the last 16.

The Italians are already through thanks to two sparkling 3-0 victories against Turkey and Switzerland. But Wales also have four points themselves, and know that a draw will be enough for them to finish second. In fact, they might even go through with a defeat, depending on what happens elsewhere.

Not that they'll be thinking in those terms though — Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and co will want to seal their place in style. Bale and Ramsey both start, but elsewhere Wales boss Robert Page makes three changes to the team that beat Turkey, with Ben Davies, Chris Meprhan and Kieffer Mooreleft all out and Neco Williams, Ethan Ampadu and Chris Gunter in.

Wales: Ward; Gunter, Rodon, Ampadu; Roberts, Morrell, Allen, Ramsey, N Williams; Bale, James

Italy, meanwhile, make eight changes so their players can get a rest ahead of the last 16.

Italy: Donnarumma; Toloi Bonucci, Bastoni, Emerson; Verratti, JOrginho, Pessina; Bernardeschi, Belotti, Chiesa

There's no doubt that Italy are the favorites: Here's the betting ahead of the game (source: DraftKings):

Italy (-200)

Tie (+290)

Wales (+750)

Kick-off takes place today (Sunday, June 20) at 5 p.m. BST (12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT). The full game, including pre- and post-match analysis, will be available to watch for free from anywhere in the world. Just follow this guide on how to watch the Italy vs Wales live stream at Euro 2020.

We've also prepared a main How to watch Euro 2020 hub with the full fixture list, groups, TV schedule and more.

How to watch the Italy vs Wales live stream for free

The Italy vs Wales live stream is available for free in the U.K., which also means you can watch the game for free wherever you are.

With one of the best VPN services. you can tune in to the free U.K. coverage and watch the stream from anywhere in the world.

The Italy vs Wales live stream, for instance, is available for free on the ITV Hub — just remember that you also need to have a valid TV licence to watch.

How to watch the Italy vs Wales live stream with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the country you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even when you're not sat on your sofa in your front room.

We've tested plenty of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. Plus, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

How to watch the Italy vs Wales live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Italy vs Wales live stream on ESPN2. Got that as part of your cable package? Then you'll also be able to stream it through the ESPN website. Either way, it starts at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, you can instead look to Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN2. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 right now.

Or you could try Fubo.TV. It's a little more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels here, including ESPN2.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you're in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the Italy vs Wales live stream for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

Sling TV offers two packages, both priced at $35/month. The Sling Orange plan comes with 30-plus channels and includes ESPN. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month.View Deal

If you love sports, check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, with ESPN among them. View Deal

How to watch the Italy vs Wales live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Italy vs Wales live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV or the ITV Hub. The match kicks off at 5 p.m. BST, though the pre-game show begins at 3.55 p.m. Tune in then for all the analysis and commentary.

If you're not in the U.K. but have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Italy vs Wales live stream in Canada

In Canada, the Italy vs Wales live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who won't be in the country at the time of the game, but who subscribe to TSN or TVA. can still catch the Italy vs Wales live stream on their usual services. All they'll need is one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Italy vs Wales live stream in Australia

Optus Sport will be showing every Euro 2020 game in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the Italy vs Wales live stream via its dedicated mobile or tablet app, as well as Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you're not currently in Australia, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, just like if you were back home.

Want more on Euro 2020? Check out our full How to watch Euro 2020 hub, for fixtures, TV listings, group guides and more.