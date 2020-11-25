Hurry! $599 75-inch Black Friday TV deal won't last long

Black Friday TV deals are all about one thing: big savings on even bigger TVs. And that's what we've got here, as Best Buy's got one of the best 75-inch TV deals we've ever seen.
Right now, you can get the 75" Hisense H6510G 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $599, which is $400 (aka 40%) off! This is one of the cheapest 75-inch TVs we've ever seen at Tom's Guide, and that means it probably won't last long, so get it before you're back to the Black Friday deals drawing board.
Black Friday TV deal: 75-inch Hisense 4K TV
Hisense 75" 4K Android TV: was $999 now $599 @ Best Buy
You can stream to your heart's content with this gigantic and immersive 4K TV, and this Black Friday TV deal will help you save $400! Support for Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10 video standards plus DTS Virtual: X mean your shows and movies will sound and look great.View Deal
Specs wise, the 75" Hisense H6510G 4K UHD Smart Android TV is pretty capable. 3 HDMI inputs means you can connect a cable box, a gaming console and a streaming box at the same time (or multiples of the latter two if you cut the cord).
It's also got a ton of apps, thanks to Android TV. That includes everything from Disney Plus to YouTube TV and even HBO Max (which Roku still doesn't have).
You're also getting support for both Google Assistant (which is built-in) and Amazon Alexa. Plus? It includes a voice-capable remote, so you can search for apps, adjust volume and inputs and find your favorite programming with your words.
All inside a screen bigger than most homes have ever seen!
Stay tuned to Tom's Guide for all the best Cyber Monday deals as well, as some retailers are starting that earlier than ever as well.
