Get Bose QC35 II QuietComfort headphones for cheapest price ever for Black Friday

This is not a Bose Black Friday deal that's going to last long. The Bose QC35 II are among the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy, and now you can pick them up at a huge discount, along with a few other Bose headphones enjoying similarly steep savings this Black Friday.

Right now Amazon is selling the QC35 II for just $279, which is $70 off and the lowest price ever. If you opt for the rose gold color, you can get the Bose QC35 II for just $249.

You can also grab the Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II for $179 ($100 off) on Amazon, as well as the Bose SoundSport Free wireless headphones for $169 ($30 off) over at Best Buy.

The Bose QC35 II are the star of the Black Friday festivities, though. These headphones deliver amazing noise cancelling, easy-to-use controls and support Alexa voice control for music, info and more on the go. This is definitely one of the best Black Friday headphone deals and one of the best Black Friday deals yet overall.

In our Bose QC 35 II review, we were also impressed by the up to 20 hours of battery life and a dedicated button for activating Google Assistant. And you can use the multi-action button for activating Siri, pausing music, and skipping tracks.

The Bose QC35 II also gives you control over the intensity of the noise cancellation through the Bose Connect app.

The QC35 IIs are made of a glass-filled nylon with a leather-cushioned outer headband. We wore them for several hours in comfort, which means these are great noise cancelling headphones for longer flights.

The audio quality is pretty stellar, too. We played everything from rock and hip-hop to country music. In each genre, the QC35 II's "delivered extremely crisp, clean, wide sound," according to our review.

Remember, beyond the QC35 II's current discount, there are also great Black Friday deals on the Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II and Bose SoundSport Free wireless headphones.

