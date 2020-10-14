How to watch The West Wing reunion: Release date and time and how to stream it for free

The West Wing reunion release date, start time The West Wing reunion premieres tomorrow (Thursday, Oct. 15) at 12:01 a.m. ET. It's on HBO Max, exclusively.

We're getting ready to watch The West Wing reunion, and go through all the feels of the cast we've missed so much. It's exclusive to HBO Max, and airing tomorrow after months of anticipation.

The West Wing reunion special is also a benefit, raising funds for When We All Vote. You could also say it's raising awareness for voting in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, but I'd argue that West Wing fans are the last people who need a reminder that it's voting season.

A completely new yet familiar experience, The West Wing reunion brings the surviving cast members, plus Sterling K. Brown as Leo McGarry (originally played by the late Joh Spencer) to the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles, for a staged performance of the season 3 episode "Hartsfield's Landing."

Of course, the special was filmed under coronavirus guidelines, as you'll see in the below trailer. But the returning cast — Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff and Bradley Whitford — aren't the only familiar faces you'll see.

The special will also include appearances by When We All Vote co-chairs Michelle Obama and Lin-Manuel Miranda, President Bill Clinton, Samuel L. Jackson and Elisabeth Moss (who was also on The West Wing).

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The West Wing reunion. Plus, check out the official trailer:

How to The West Wing reunion anywhere, with a VPN

Just because HBO Max isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The West Wing reunion if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

How to watch The West Wing reunion in the US

In the U.S., The West Wing reunion premieres tomorrow (Thursday, Sept. 15) at 12:01 a.m. ET on HBO Max.

Of course, you're gonna need a device that supports HBO Max, which can be annoying since the app isn't available on Roku or Fire TV. HBO Max is on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Android and Android TV, Chromecast, Playstation 4 and Xbox One, as well as Samsung TVs from 2016 and later.

HBO Max is one of the new kids on the streaming block but it's already got a ton to offer. First, it's got all of HBO, which means you can stream Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, The Wire, Sex and the City and all of premium network's prestige series. Plus, HBO Max has its own originals like Raised By Wolves.View Deal

How to watch The West Wing reunion in the UK

Unfortunately, a UK release date has yet to be announced for The West Wing reunion. Americans abroad could use ExpressVPN to launch HBO Max if they're across the pond.

How to watch The West Wing reunion in Canada

Similarly bad news for Canadians. We don't have a West Wing reunion special release date for Canada yet. It may air on Crave, but that's TBA.

Anyone with an HBO Max subscription could jump on the service in Canada by accessing a VPN such as ExpressVPN.