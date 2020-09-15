How to watch The Devil All the Time: Netflix movie release date, trailer and reviews

The Devil All the Time release date, cast Release date: Wednesday, September 16

Cast: Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennet, Eliza Scanlen, Mia Wasikowska

Director: Antonio Campos

Run-time: 2h 18min

Age rating: R

Rotten Tomatoes: 67%

If you're in the mood for a star-studded thriller, watch The Devil All the Time on Netflix. The psychological drama, which premieres tomorrow, boasts a cast filled with A-list names: Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Sebastian Stan and more.

The Devil All the Time is based on the Southern Gothic-noir novel by Donald Ray Pollock. The blood-soaked, violence-laden tale follows a several, interconnected families near Knockemstiff, Ohio after World War II and into the 1950s. At the center of the story is young Arvin Russell (Holland), an orphan whose father (Bill Skarsgard) instilled the belief, "There’s a lot of no-good sons of bitches out there."

He's right. Among those sinister characters are an unholy preacher (Pattinson) with designs on Arvin's stepsister (Eliza Scanlen), a corrupt sheriff (Stan), a creepy photographer (Jason Clarke) and his immoral wife (Riley Keough). In their country backwoods, evil lurks in everywhere, as does rage and fear.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Devil All the Time on Netflix.

How to watch The Devil All the Time with a VPN

If you're away from home, in a country with geo-restrictions that won't let you watch The Devil All the Time, you don't need to miss out. It's pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network) to stream the movie from wherever you go.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations.

How to watch The Devil All the Time movie in the US

If you're in the U.S., you can watch The Devil All the Time on Netflix starting at 3:01 a.m. on Wed., Sept. 16.

The Devil All the Time is just one of many original movies and TV shows offered on Netflix. The streaming service has a huge library of licensed content, but it's really earned its spot as the best streaming service with all of their buzzy, acclaimed originals, including films The Old Guard, The Irishman, Marriage Story, Roma and more.View Deal

The Devil All the Time trailer

The Devil All the Time trailer opens with Arvin celebrating his birthday and receiving the gift of his father's old gun, foreshadowing the violence that will follow. The trailer also flashes back to Arvin's father returning home from WWII and discovering a gruesome scene. That's just the start of the bloody violence that follows.

The Devil All the Time cast

The Devil All the Time features an ensemble cast, headlined by Tom Holland as Arvin Russell. He's joined by:

Bill Skarsgård as Willard Russell , Arvin’s father

, Arvin’s father Haley Bennett as Charlotte Russell , Arvin’s mother

, Arvin’s mother Riley Keough as Sandy Henderson , Carl’s wife

, Carl’s wife Robert Pattinson as Reverend Preston Teagardin

Jason Clarke as Carl Henderson , Sandy’s husband

, Sandy’s husband Sebastian Stan as Sheriff Lee Bodecker , Sandy's brother

, Sandy's brother Eliza Scanlen as Lenora Laferty , Arvin’s half sister

, Arvin’s half sister Harry Melling as Roy Laferty , Lenora’s father

, Lenora’s father Mia Wasikowska as Helen Hatton , Lenora's mother

, Lenora's mother Douglas Hodge as Tater Brown

Pokey LaFarge as Theodore , Roy's best friend

, Roy's best friend Tim Blake Nelson as Gas Station Attendant

The Devil All the Time movie reviews

The Devil All the Time is receiving mixed to negative reviews. Here's a sampling of what movie critics are saying:

AV Club: "The pace slackens too much in the film’s final third, as the plot stops racing ahead through the characters’ lives and instead carefully positions them for a series of final confrontations. And while the performances are all strong, some of the attempts at Southern accents—Pattinson’s in particular—come across as exaggerated to the point of becoming cartoonish. "

IndieWire: "There is no reason to care about anyone in Antonio Campos’ “The Devil All the Time,” a sweaty, bloated mess of a movie that flushes a knockout ensemble down the drain."

Entertainment Weekly: "With a cast so large and so consistently good, it's nearly impossible to single out more than a few players, though it's maybe most gratifying to see Holland so far from Peter Parker mode; his performance is delicately underplayed, which is not a claim Pattinson can probably make with a straight face. "

Mashable: "And yet, it's hard to muster up any feeling stronger than "aw, sweetie" about these unconvincing visions of moral depravity. The more self-important this film becomes, the sillier it gets, especially because The Devil All the Time manages to trip over every overplayed trope on its way to saying not much of anything."