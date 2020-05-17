How to watch Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert online: Start time, channel

Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert start time, channel Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert airs Sunday, May 17 at 10 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

You need to calm down and watch Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert this Sunday night after the American Idol finale on ABC. It's sweet consolation for Swifties bummed that her Loverfest summer tour was canceled due to the pandemic.

Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert was filmed last September at the L’Olympia Theater in Paris. Fans from 37 countries flew in for the concert, where the singer performed many songs off her latest album, Lover, as well as some of her biggest hits including Shake It Off and All Too Well.

Swift was originally going to support her 2019 album with festival appearances and a two-city extravanganza called Loverfest in Los Angeles and Boston. Both events have been postponed.

The televised concert will give viewers "unprecedented access to behind-the-scenes moments with the artist and marks her only concert performance this year, after her Lover Fest tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic," according to an official statement.

Swift recently appeared on the One World: Together at Home special to help raise funds for frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organization (WHO). She performed "Soon You'll Get Better," an emotional song inspired by her mom Andrea's battle with cancer. She's also been surprising fans who are struggling financially with gifts of $3,000.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert online.

Excited to announce the City of Lover Concert! We filmed my show in Paris in September and thought it’d be fun to share it with you 😄May 17 at 10p ET on @abcnetwork and available the next day on @hulu and @disneyplus! #TaylorSwiftCityOfLover pic.twitter.com/7B3ky0rO5BMay 8, 2020

How to watch Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean Americans need to miss the Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert if they're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert in the US

For American viewers, the Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert will air Sunday, May 17 at 10 p.m. Eastern on ABC (right after the American Idol 2020 finale). The broadcast network is available if you have an antenna or cable subscription.

If you've cut the cord, you can watch Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert live on several live TV streaming services, including Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Hulu, which also offers original programming like High Fidelity and Little Fires Everywhere. It's also got a 1-week free trial. YouTube TV is better for those who want to record everything, as it's got an unlimited Cloud DVR. We do not recommend AT&T TV Now.

Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert will also be available to stream on demand the following day on both Hulu and Disney Plus.

How to watch Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert in Canada

If you're in Canada and want to watch Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert, consider getting ExpressVPN so that you can use the services you already pay for.

How to watch Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert in the UK

Similarly, Americans in the UK can watch Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert by using their subscriptions and ExpressVPN.

Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert set list

We've got the set list from TSWift's Paris concert: