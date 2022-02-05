How to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 5 online: release date and time

This weekend we watch Euphoria season 2 episode 5 online on HBO Max to see how things can get any worse at Euphoria High (not the name of the school, but who cares?).

Last week's round of Euphoria ended with Nate seemingly choosing Maddy over Cassie, after being told he's his father's biggest regret. One very vulgar and secret-revealing chat later, the Jacobs household was shattered. Speaking of broken houses, Rue's drug use (hidden behind a cloud of "harmless weed" excuses) seems like it's on the verge of being everyone's problem.

At the end of last week's episode, we got a tease of what's coming this weekend, including Laurie talking about the effects of drugs. She declared it all, in that positive light that some would argue Euphoria uses to glorify drugs. But her empty tone, and her threats toward Rue if the deal goes wrong? We know better.

Elsewhere in the tease, everyone looks scared (or is actually screaming). Those faces included Rue's mother and sister, Cassie, Lexi, Jules and Kat. Cops sirens flashed left and right. It doesn't look good.

But since HBO's social media doesn't love to post episodic trailers, here's a behind the scenes clip where Dominic Fike (Elliot) unwraps stuff from behind the scenes of Euphoria.

How to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 5 online in the U.S.

In the U.S., Euphoria season 2 episode 5 arrives at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday (Feb. 6).

How to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 5 online in Canada

Fortunately, our friends in Canada have a good situation with Euphoria season 2 episode 5 (better than those in the U.K., at least). The VOD Crave platform will receive new episodes of Euphoria season 2 on the same date and time as episodes debut in the U.S..

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use your HBO Max subscription, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.

How to watch Euphoria season 2 online in the UK

For our friends across the pond, Euphoria season 2 episode 5 will be debuting on Sky Atlantic on Monday (Feb. 7) at 10.05 p.m — a day after it arrives in the U.S. and Canada.

Euphoria season 2 episodes

There will be eight episodes of Euphoria season 2 (just like season 1). While HBO has not released a schedule, it's likely they will debut on subsequent Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET (though HBO is known to skip weeks for holidays).