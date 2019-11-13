Get a year of Disney Plus for free with Verizon

From Marvel to Pixar, Disney Plus gives subscribers access to Disney's massive entertainment catalog including the studio's Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar franchises. Disney Plus costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. However, an epic Disney Plus Verizon deal is making it easier than ever to get the new streaming service for free.

For a limited time, Verizon is offering new and existing 4G LTE and 5G Unlimited wireless customers 12 free months of Disney Plus. It's one of the best Disney Plus deals we've yet to see.

Verizon customers: Free year of Disney Plus

Disney Plus is the latest commercial-free streaming service aimed at dethroning Netflix. In its first day, Disney Plus grabbed 10 million signups, despite running into a few technical errors. It's expected to become one of the best streaming services available. In addition to Disney's back catalog, the service also offers plenty of original content, like The Mandalorian, a new series set in the Star Wars universe.

This Disney Plus Verizon deal is valid for new and existing Verizon Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited, Above Unlimited, Get More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, and Start Unlimited subscribers. It's also valid for new FiOS and 5G Home customers only.

There's a good chance we'll see Disney Plus Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, but at the moment this Disney Plus Verizon deal is one of the more tempting offers we've seen.