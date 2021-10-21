Google Pixel 6 pre-orders were a mess — but a waitlist will help

The Google Pixel 6 is looking like a mighty impressive phone so far, and the fact it’s been so difficult to get hold of one suggests I’m not alone in that opinion. But now, mercifully, there’s a waitlist for any models currently out of stock.

There are still Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models in stock, but plenty of variants are not. And while you might not be able to get one on the October 25 release date, signing up to the waitlist should take the pressure off checking for restocks.

The Pixel 6’s launch day was something of a mess. The phone went up for pre-order at the conclusion of Google’s launch event, and Google’s store seemingly buckled under the pressure of demand. Buyers were met with error messages during the checkout process, as well as fluctuating stock levels and delivery estimates.

I experienced those issues myself, trying to order a Pixel 6 Pro, and like a lot of other people it took me several hours to try and get my order in. On more than one occasion Google told me that my chosen model (128GB Stormy Black) was out of stock during the checkout process, removing it from my basket and forcing me to start again.

In the end it took a few hours of on and off trying to get my order in, which fortunately will be arriving on October 26. However it was not a good look for Google, with its systems seemingly unable to handle the demand for a Pixel 6. It also comes a few short weeks after users experienced similar problems trying to order an iPhone 13 from the Apple Store.

Unfortunately a number of Pixel 6 models, particularly the higher storage options, are now out of stock. But the good news is that signing up for the waitlist is pretty simple. Just head into the Google Store, select the phone, colour, and storage variant you want, and Google will give you one of two options.

If the phone is in stock, like the 128GB unlocked Stormy Black model, you’ll be able to order it no problem. If it’s not, Google will display a button that will add you to the waitlist. A message will then flash up, promising to email you when your chosen phone is available.

Unfortunately this option isn’t available for the new Pixel Stand 2. While Google may have announced the wireless charging stand at the Pixel 6 launch event, it did not confirm when it would arrive.

The Google Store has been no help either, simply stating that the $79 accessory is ‘coming soon’. According to TechRadar Google confirmed it wouldn’t arrive on October 25, but didn’t clarify any sort of release window.

So if you haven’t been able to get a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro yet, you’re just going to have to sit back and wait for that email from Google. Or source your phone from an alternative retailer, be it a carrier or some other major retailer. Be sure to check out our list of the best Pixel 6 pre-order deals to see what else is out there.