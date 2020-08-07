Google Pixel 5 looks imminent as Pixel 4 gets discontinued

The Google Pixel 5 is a step closer to launch as Google has just discontinued the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

9to5Google spotted that Google's 2019 flagship phone series was no longer available for purchase from the Google Store. This was then confirmed when Google issued an official statement to the outlet.

The statement reads: “Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 4|4XL. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 4|4XL, the product is available from some partners while supplies last."

The statement also reassures existing Pixel 4 users that they'll still get software updates. "Just like all Pixel devices, Pixel 4 will continue to get software and security updates for at least 3 years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US,” the statement continues.

You can no longer buy a Verizon or Google Fi Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL handset, but you can get a Just Black 128GB storage version of either model unlocked. When we double-checked this on the U.K. Google Store, only the Just Black 64GB version of the Pixel 4 was available. The Pixel 4 XL is still available in both colors and both storage capacities that Google offers.

We discovered about a month ago that Google had discontinued the Pixel 3a, and sure enough the Pixel 4a debuted this week. As Google mentioned in its statement at the time, it is still possible to get the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, but it'll only be from whatever stock third-party retailers have left.

A seemingly accidental leak made by Google's French blog post announcing the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G claims that these two phones will go on sale from October 8. So with about two months to go, it makes sense for Google to start preparing for its new arrivals by clearing out the digital shelf space on its website.

The Pixel 4a has turned out to be an excellent mid-range Android phone, so hopefully the addition of 5G and what looks to be an increased size will only improve things. The Pixel 5 will also have 5G connectivity, and likely Google's best camera hardware yet, with three different sensors rumored for the back of the phone.