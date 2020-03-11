Google Pixel 4a's $399 price and final design just revealed

The Pixel 4a is not officially announced yet but that this point we know pretty much everything. And that includes the price.

Respected leaker Evan Blass today posted a series of three images of what look like rendered advertising billboards for the Pixel 4a. Not only do these images confirm the phone’s design, but also tell us the phone starts at $399, just like the Pixel 3a.

For $399, you can get a Pixel 3a with 64GB storage, which is fine given the price. On the front of the phone in the billboard pictures, you can see the punch-hole selfie camera in the top left corner. This is first for the Pixel series, which has stuck with unsightly bezels longer than most of its rivals have.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Meanwhile on the back, the Pixel 4 ’s camera bump has been borrowed and modified so it takes up less room, since it only contains a single camera sensor and the flash module. The Pixel 4 needed the extra space for a second camera with a 2x optical zoom telephoto lens. You’ve also got a small glimpse of the fingerprint sensor, so you shouldn't expect face unlock.

We see two side shots of the phone, showing the power button is keeping its contrasting-color look. The black version has been given a mint green button, while the white version keeps the coral button already used on the equivalent Pixel 3a. There’s no sign of a third or fourth color option here though. Google tends to do a more in-your-face color option for people who don’t fancy black or white, with the Pixel 4 getting a bright orange version and the Pixel 3a a lilac option.

In a recent Pixel 4a video, we learned all the alleged specs for the phone, including a Snapdragon 730 processor, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. You can also expect a 5.8-inch display and a 3,080mAh battery.

Google revealed the Pixel 3a last year at its Google I/O developer conference in May. However, with this year’s conference cancelled due to the coronavirus spread, we’re not entirely sure when Google will reveal the Pixel 4a.