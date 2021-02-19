Get around Disney Plus incoming price hikes with these deals

Disney Plus' annual rate has always saved you money, but now is an even better time to sign up. That's because Disney Plus will see price hikes taking place in the U.S. in March and around the world next week.

For those who missed the news in December, Disney Plus' $6.99 per month price will go up to $7.99 in March 26 in the US, while its annual $69.99 rate will go up to $79.99. But you can stave off the price hike for a year by signing up now with the Annual rate, before it goes up in your region.

So while the annual bundle normally saves you $13.89, buying it now will save you $25.89 over buying the service at the monthly rate after the price hike. That's more than 3 months of the service at the new rate, and $10 if you're comparing annual rates.

So, anyone who thinks they'll subscribe to Disney Plus for at least 9 out of the next 12 months should definitely hop on board.

And you've got some decent reasons to keep your account after WandaVision ends. That starts with Raya And The Last Dragon on Disney Plus Premier Access and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier in March, and Loki arriving in May.

On top of that, you've got every single Disney Marvel movie, the Pixar and Disney vaults, all the Simpsons (now properly cropped) and more.

Those who subscribe to the Disney Plus bundle with Hulu and ESPN Plus will also see rates go up by $1, to $13.99. The bundle with ad-free Hulu will go up to $19.99 per month, from $18.99.

And those abroad will have more reason to feel OK spending more money. The Disney Plus Star channel is coming on February 23, with boatloads of content that U.S. audiences have been enjoying on Hulu and other services.

Disney Plus deals for international savings

Internationally, Canadians and Australians (currently spending $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year) will spend $3 more per month starting February 23. That means monthly and annual subscriptions go to $11.99 and $119.99 in Canada and Australia, in their respective currency.

Locking in the current annual rates saves $30 when just comparing the 12-month pricing, but 12 months of the upcoming monthly price is $53.89 more than the current annual price. That works out to more than four months of the new rate, so anyone who thinks they'd be using Disney Plus for eight months out of the next 12 would be smart to lock in the current annual deal.

That same day (Feb. 23), over in the United Kingdom, Disney Plus will go from £5.99 per month and £59.99 per year to £7.99 per month and £79.90. That's £2 more per month. That means anyone buying the annual deal before the 23rd will save £35.89 against 12 months of the new monthly price (and £20 between annual rates). That's savings of more than four months of Disney Plus, so if you're expecting to subscribe for at least eight months, you'll be better off.

The one good news here is that existing Australian, Canadian and UK subscribers can keep their monthly rate if their account stays in good stead. It will last until August 23, according to Games Radar.