Galaxy Note 10 Caught on Video as Samsung Reveals Key Features

We're only a few days away from the launch of the Galaxy Note 10, and now we're getting a real-world look at the ginormous Note 10+. In addition, Samsung has confirmed a set of features coming to the Note 10 line, many of which have been rumored.

Let's start with the video of the Note 10+. As reported TME.net and Slashleaks, a new YouTube clip has surfaced showing Samsung's flagship taking a ride on the subway. And the design matches up with previous leaks.

During the 33-second video, you can see that the Note 10+ looks fairly large in the person's hands, owing to its reportedly massive 6.8-inch display. The tester needs to shift the phablet up and down while they interact with the device. Located in the top center portion of the screen there's a fairly small cutout or punch hole for the front camera.

The Galaxy S10 line placed the cutout for the camera in the top right corner, but the Note 10 has long been rumored to be moving this punch hole. This has been backed up by various Note 10 renders and leaked photos. At least when the background is black in the video, it's hard to make out this cutout, but it's more prominent when the display has a white background.

Samsung confirms Galaxy Note 10 Superfast Charge

When it comes to features, Samsung is teasing a Galaxy Note 10 First Look for customers on Aug. 10 at its Samsung 837 flagship store in New York. Spotted by TechRadar, the promo lists a handful of features: "Be among the first to get hands on with all the highly-anticipated new features. These include Intelligent Battery, Superfast Charge, Wireless PowerShare, the next-generation S Pen, and so much more."

Wireless PowerShare is kind of old hat at this point as it debuted on the Galaxy S10 line for Samsung, but Superfast Charge is more intriguing. This could mean that the Note 10 and Note 10+ will offer 25-watt charging, as the Galaxy S10 5G does, or it may step things up to 45-watt charging.

One of the rumors has the Galaxy Note 10 line offering 25W charging out of the box with the option of buying a 45W charger for those who want to juice up even more quickly.

Samsung has previously talked about Intelligent Battery technology with the Galaxy S10, whose Adaptive Power Saving Mode "adopts to how and when you use your phone" to save battery life.

Next-gen S Pen

More exciting is the next-generation S Pen. Details have been fairly light on what Samsung has planned for its stylus, but we've heard that the new S Pen for the Note 10 could have a camera inside (based on patents). The S Pen will also reportedly support gesture recognition (so you should be able to do things without touching the screen), and there could be added sound effects when using the pen.

Other Galaxy Note 10 rumors include much improved cameras (with up to four lenses on the back), and the death of both the headphone jack and microSD card slot. Samsung's Unpacked event kicks off Aug. 7, so be sure to check out our Galaxy Note 10 hub page and get caught up on all of the latest rumors and leaks before the big launch.