Galaxy Note 10 Will Use Samsung Exynos CPU in US (Report)

Unlike most smartphone manufacturers which keep to a single CPU per series, Samsung offers Snapdragon processors in the US, and its own Exynos chips in the rest of the world. It was assumed this would be the same case for the soon to be revealed Galaxy Note 10, but new leaks are suggesting otherwise.

Evan Blass, noted poster of smartphone rumors via Twitter, has said the only Note 10s with Snapdragon processors in the U.S. will be those sold by Verizon. For everyone else around the world, there will be an Exynos 9825 at the Note 10’s heart.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Blass adds that the Snapdragon chip being used in the Verizon models is the 855, rather than the 855+ as he had previously suggested. This puts recent leaked benchmarks for the Note 10 in a new light, as their low score makes a little more sense if the benchmarked phone contained an Exynos or standard 855 processor rather than the enhanced 855.

Samsung hasn’t used an Exynos processor in one of its U.S.-market smartphones since 2015, so it’s strange if it has changed its mind about its arrangement with Qualcomm, the manufacturer of the Snapdragon chips. While Blass’ tweet is the only source we have for this claim, he’s known for posting reliable information.