Fall Guys will soon be multiplatform — and free

Here at Tom’s Guide, we like Fall Guys. We called it one of the best games of 2020, as well as one of the best Steam games you can buy. However, on June 21, you won’t be able to buy the game anymore — as it will officially be free-to-play. To sweeten the deal, June 21 also marks the release date of Fall Guys on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

The official Fall Guys Twitter account posted a short video explaining the upcoming event. The short version is that Fall Guys, which is currently available on PS4 and Steam, will come out for a whole bunch of new platforms on June 21. The game will be available on PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Steam and the Epic Games Store. What’s more: It won’t cost a penny to play.

IT'S HAPPENING!Soon you'll be able to play Fall Guys for free on ALL PLATFORMS!See you on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and EGS on June 21!!!! pic.twitter.com/gLLzdMDD7QMay 16, 2022 See more

Gamers who already shelled out $20 for Fall Guys need not worry, however, as developer Mediatonic has promised a “Legacy Pack” for existing players. It will include new costumes and accessories for your Fall Guys characters, presumably ones that new F2P players won’t be able to get. As to whether or not it’s worth spending $20 now to lock in your Legacy Pack, it’s hard to say, since we don’t know exactly what it will include.

Another positive point is that if you’ve already played Fall Guys, you don’t need to worry about losing your progress on a new platform. The game will have cross-play and cross-progression across all of its different versions. As such, you can play Fall Guys with your friends, no matter which platform they own. Furthermore, if you pick up the game on a different system (such as starting on a PC, then picking up a Switch in another room), you’ll be able to pick up right where you left off. This is a handy feature, and even today, not every single multiplayer game offers it.

As before, the developers will continue adding new content to the game over time. The Twitter announcement promises “new levels” and “new costumes.” It’s worth noting, however, that Fall Guys has always made money by selling extra cosmetic items, and as a free-to-play game, that trend will likely only intensify. At present, Steam lists 11 different DLC bundles for the game, at $5 apiece. You can also purchase Kudos, Fall Guys’ in-game currency, with real money, and then spend them on a variety of microtransactions.

Bottom line? While Fall Guys will soon be free-to-play, looking good may cost extra.