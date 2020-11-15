Black Friday sale knocks 20% off Allswell mattress

While most bargain hunters shop for TVs and toys, the next few days will be the perfect time to upgrade your mattress. Black Friday mattress deals hit their peak in November with massive price cuts you generally don't see throughout the rest of the year.

For instance, right now you can get the Allswell Luxe Hybrid Mattress (queen) on sale for just $516 via coupon code "GOBBLE20". That's $129 off and the lowest price we've seen for the Allswell Luxe mattress. Better yet, if you don't need a mattress, you can use the same coupon to save on sheet sets, towels, pillows, and more. It's one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen.

The Allswell Luxe Hybrid mattress features individually wrapped coils that help minimize motion transfer. Plus, it has a 1-inch layer of high density foam and a 2-inch layer of memory foam to provide added support. For a limited time, use coupon code "GOBBLE20" to drop its price to $516 (queen). That's one of the least expensive hybrid mattresses we've seen. View Deal

If you're not familiar with Allswell, the Walmart-owned startup offers luxury home items at affordable prices. For instance, while most hybrid mattresses can cost upwards of $1,000, The Allswell hybrid is just $516 now that it's on sale.

The Allswell Luxe Hybrid Mattress is a great bed-in-a box mattress made from memory foam and coils. The individually wrapped coils help reduce motion transfer, while the layer of memory foam provides cushioning and extra support. Allswell classifies its mattress as medium-firm and backs it with a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty.

The coupon can be used sitewide, the only exclusions are the entry-level Allswell mattress and mattress toppers. This deal is valid through November 23.