Black Friday iPad deal: New iPad Air hits lowest price ever

The very best Black Friday iPad deal is back in stock! Yes, right now (I bet it won't last), days before Thanksgiving starts the iPad Air 2020 (which just came out last month and is the best iPad for most people) is on sale again.

If you haven't heard, the iPad Air 2020 takes our favorite iPad Pro features and makes them more available — at a lower price. Right now (and it will sell out soon), Walmart has the 10.9-inch iPad Air 2020 (64GB) on sale for $559. That's $40 off (for the green, rose gold and silver models), which gives you the lowest price for the new iPad Air this year.

As the person in charge of tracking iPad deals this holiday season, I can guarantee that it's one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen in the world of tablets

10.9" iPad Air (2020): was $599 now $559 @ Walmart

The new iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Best of all, it's now on sale.View Deal

As I wrote in my iPad Air (2020) review, Apple's upgraded the Air's display in a serious way, giving it the thinner bezels once only available in the iPad Pro. It's also got the blazing fast A14 Bionic CPU seen in the iPhone 12.

I gave it our Editor's Choice award for a number of reasons, including its 4,262 on the Geekbench 5 test. That's high above the scores from the Galaxy Tab S7 (3,074) and the iPad 2020 (2,685). This is the iPad you and your loved ones deserve. The new iPad Air also put in a solid showing on the Tom's Guide battery test, lasting 10 hours and 29 minutes.

It's also superior to the normal iPad thanks to its support for Apple's Magic Keyboard and 2nd Gen Apple Pencil. This enables super easy typing on the iPad Air, bringing it on par with the iPad Pro and all of Apple's modern MacBooks. (Normally priced at $299, the keyboard is on sale for $289 at Amazon).

