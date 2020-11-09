Best Black Friday TV deal ever — Vizio 55-inch OLED is $899 right now

Black Friday TV deals don't get better than this. Best Buy is treating us to an early preview of its Black Friday deals and this Vizio OLED TV deal is among the best we've seen all year. Strike that — ever.

Right now Best Buy has the new Vizio 55-inch OLED 4K TV on sale for $899.99. (To see the sale price, you must sign into your free My Best Buy account. It's fast and free to sign up for a My Best Buy account if you haven't yet, too). That's $400 off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for any OLED TV. This is hands-down one of the top Best Buy Black Friday deals we've seen this season.

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy

Vizio's first OLED TV is here and it's now on sale. The 55-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. (You must sign into your free My Best Buy account to see the sale price).View Deal

Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Want a bigger screen? Best Buy also has Vizio 65-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. (Again, you must sign into your free My Best Buy account to see the sale price). That's $500 off and one of the least expensive 65-inch OLEDs we've ever seen. It packs the same features as the 55-inch model. View Deal

Why is this such an amazing deal? Well, the Vizio OLED65-H1 is the company's first OLED TV. The 44-millimeter thin TV packs Vizio's new ProGaming Engine, which is a great feature for gamers. Basically, it means that the TV automatically adjusts the panel's refresh rate to match the source device. It also supports AMD FreeSync and 4K gaming at up to 120Hz.

When we went hands-on with Vizio OLED TV, the noticeable difference in contrast and black levels between Vizio's OLED TV and its top-of-the-line P-Series Quantum X impressed us. While the P-Series X delivered bright and vibrant colors, the Vizio OLED had deep black levels that lent a sharpness to the 4K picture that even the best LCDs struggle to match.

