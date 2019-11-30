The best Black Friday 65-inch TV deals right now

There's still time to get some great Black Friday deals, and 65-inch 4K TVs are among the most-wanted sets. As part of Black Friday deals, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are offering impressive Black Friday 65-inch TV deals, and sales will continue with Cyber Monday deals. With certain discounts exceeding $1,000, getting a big-screen TV from reputable names like Samsung, Sony or LG has never been cheaper.

Act fast when a Black Friday 65-inch TV deal catches your eye; quantities are limited, and once a retailer sells out of the discounted model, the deal disappears, too. For example, the Vizio P-Series Quantum X PX65-G1 is selling for $1,198 at Walmart, down a full grand from the usual price of $2,198. It gives you the same sort of QLED picture that you'll get on premium Samsung sets, but it's selling for nearly half price.

We believe Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals will continue through the holiday weekend, but today's Black Friday 65-inch TV deals are worth taking into consideration.

Whether your budget is $500 or $1,500, these are the best Black Friday 65-inch 4K TV deals you can snag now. If you're looking for a larger or smaller set, check out more of the Black Friday TV deals we're watching.

Black Friday 65-inch TV deals (Nov. 29)

Samsung 65" 4K TV: was $797 now $478 @ Walmart

The Samsung NU6900 is a great deal on a big-screen 4K TV. You get a colorful 65-inch picture with HDR support, robust smart TV capability, and two HDMI ports. View Deal

Vizio P-Series 65" 4K TV: was $1,398 now $1,085 @ Walmart

The 2019 Vizio P659-G1 uses QLED technology to deliver a stunning picture. It supports HDR10/HLG content and has Chromecast built-in. It keeps getting cheaper, too.View Deal

LG 65" NanoCell 4K Smart TVs: was $1,997 now $1,097 @ Dell

LG's 65-inch TVs feature LG's NanoCell technology to deliver the best picture quality possible. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support provides excellent picture and sound for the latest games and movies. View Deal

Vizio P-Series 65" 4K TV: was $2,198 now $1,198 @ Walmart

The 2019 Vizio PX65-G1 also uses QLED technology, but features 384 zones of local dimming to keep black levels pure. (By comparison, the P659-G1 has 200 zones). It's $1,000 off right now.View Deal