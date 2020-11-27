Apple Black Friday deal: Buy Apple TV 4K, get $50 Apple gift card

Black Friday deals are here, and pretty much every big retailer is slashing prices across the board to try and save you money. The one company that doesn’t ever seem to do that is Apple, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t deals to be had.

Instead Apple is having a “four day shopping event” and giving away gift cards with eligible purchases. One of the most enticing is a free $50 gift card when you buy the Apple TV 4K.

Apple TV 4K: buy one, get a $50 gift card @ Apple

Probably the best streaming box for Apple fans, thanks to solid integration with iOS, MacOS, HomeKit, and your iTunes library. Prices start at $179 for the 32GB model, and once your purchase is complete you'll get a $50 gift card to spend on some other Apple purchase.View Deal

The Apple TV is one of the best streaming devices you can buy right now, especially if you’re all about watching content in 4K and HDR. In our Apple TV 4K review we loved the fact it comes with a nice intuitive home screen, simple integration with both iOS and MacOS, smart home integration with HomeKit, as well as access to your iTunes library on your TV.

Plus, while fiddly, there’s a lot to be said about having a minimalist remote that doesn’t try to push you towards one service or another. Especially since you can call up Siri at the push of a button.

Obviously it is a little bit pricey, and a $50 gift card isn’t as good as a $50 discount, but a deal is a deal. If you’re an Apple fan who needs a streaming device for your TV, then now is the time to pick up the Apple TV 4K.

Of course there are plenty more Apple Black Friday deals available right now, so if you’re looking for another device from the nerds in Cupertino now is the time to see what money can be saved. And don’t forget there are tons more Black Friday deals available right now, with Cyber Monday deals following over the weekend.

