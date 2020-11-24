Epic Black Friday TV deal: This 75-inch 4K Roku is crazy cheap right now

Bigger TVs usually come with much bigger price tags, which is why this Black Friday deal is one you should not miss. Right now you can get a 75-inch Roku TV for less than $600 at Walmart – that's $400 off the regular price.

Walmart is selling a Hisense 75-inch 4K Roku TV for $598, an astonishingly low price for a 4K smart TV of this size. It's one of the best Black Friday TV deals we've seen yet.

Hisense 75" Roku Smart TV was $998, now $598 @ Walmart

This 75-inch 4K TV is a great Black Friday TV deal for those looking to go big. It has Roku's interface built in, and you can use Alexa to control the TV. Add in HDR support and DTS Studio Sound and you have a great value. View Deal

Note that while this Hisense Walmart page says that the regular price is $698, the MSRP is really $999. So you're saving $400.

Walmart's Black Friday TV deal is for the 2019 Hisense 75-inch TV (model 75R6E1), so it's a little bit older, and we suspect Walmart is trying to clear out inventory. (There's a newer model, the 75R6E3, which came out this year).

But that doesn't mean the 75R6E1 doesn't have its positives, and at less than $600, it looks to be a good model for those on a budget who want a massive set. For starters, it has Roku built in, which we consider to be one of the best streaming devices around.

The Hisense set has a modest three HDMI ports and just one USB port, but it also has dual-band Wi-Fi as well as an Ethernet port. It also has an antenna port if you want to attach one of the best TV antennas for over-the-air broadcasts.

