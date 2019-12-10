5G phones too expensive for you? Then check out the Redmi K30

5G is slowly gaining traction in the smartphone market, but the main barrier at the moment is price. For example, a Samsung Galaxy S10 5G costs $1,300, as does the Galaxy Note 10 5G , while something ‘mid-range’ such as a OnePlus 7T Pro 5G , or even Samsung’s cheapest option, the A90 5G , will still cost $900. But Chinese manufacturer Redmi has now announced a 5G handset that will cost around a quarter as much as these existing phones.

The Redmi K30 5G is estimated to start at $285 based on the entry price in Chinese yuan, but features the 5G connectivity that its name suggests. This affordable phone also includes a 6.67-inch 120Hz LCD display, a 64MP main camera (along with 8MP wide angle, 2MP depth and 5MP macro sensors), a dual 20MP/2MP selfie camera array in a punch-hole notch, and a 4,500 mAh battery that fast charges at 30W.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

There are also some welcome features that may seem a little old fashioned for a 2019 smartphone, including a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side fingerprint sensor like on the Honor 20 Pro.

Of course, some parts are a little under-powered compared to premium 5G smartphones. The K30 5G runs on a Snapdragon 765 CPU, a new chip that’s less powerful than the 855 series chips used by most other 5G phones but one that includes a 5G modem within it. In addition, the K30 maxes out at 8GB RAM, whereas the Samsung 5G phones both use a massive 12GB of RAM.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

There’s also a 4G version of the K30, which changes a few of the other specs but does make the phone cheaper to buy for end users who live in places where 5G isn’t fully set-up or doesn’t exist at all.

Both the 4G and 5G K30 versions of the Redmi K30, each available in four different RAM/storage specs, are expected to be released soon in China, with a possible UK and US release to follow. The price may have gone up a little due to different local costs and the expense of exporting/importing products, but this still looks to be the cheapest 5G option available.