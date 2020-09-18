Download IPVanish: how to install IPVanish on Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android

How do you download IPVanish? As one of the best VPN services around, IPVanish is a commanding presence in the market, and is hugely popular thanks to its excellent download speeds and unique, usable apps.

Thankfully, if you want to download IPVanish, the process is fairly simple. However, we understand that for those new to VPNs or people not used to adjusting system settings in general it could be a daunting prospect, so here we've got a comprehensive guide for downloading and installing IPVanish on pretty much any device.

Here, we'll be outlining the steps needed to download IPVanish and get it up and running on Windows PCs, Macs, iPhones and Android phones. Each device will have its own section, so all you need to do is head over to the IPVanish website to sign up to a plan of your choice, and follow our detailed steps to get set up.

IPVanish is also currently running a great-value September sale which sees monthly prices drop to just $3.25 a month, and also includes a free 250GB SugarSync cloud storage account – if you're on the fence about testing out IPVanish, now is a great time to dip your toes, and you'll still be covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try before you buy. The sale ends September 28, though, so make sure to sign up soon to save the most money.

Below, we’ll explore why IPVanish might be the right VPN for you. If you’re not interested in that and want to get straight to the info, click the 'Jump To' tabs at the top of this page to be taken to the relevant guide for your device.

Why should I download IPVanish?

A veteran of the VPN game, IPVanish has been around for years, developing a loyal customer base and ensuring its clients and apps are super stable. Also, it's one of the best choices if you want to see tons of info about how your VPN is running – you'll be treated to graphs displaying your up- and download speeds, IP address and info on the health of your connection.

Being US-based, it's especially suited for those seeking a US VPN, and delivers average speeds of up to 220MB in the States – if your connection can match it, of course.

With over 1,500 servers spread around 75 countries, you'll get to use one of the top VPN networks, too, and access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and more is reliable. Plus, with split tunneling, an effective kill switch, a robust no-logging policy, and even port selection on the Android app, it's super secure and is a good choice for keeping you and your info private.

Those looking for a VPN for torrenting will also find great value if they download IPVanish, as every single server supports P2P traffic. Many other providers can't say the same, and this means that you can use the very fastest connection available rather than ending up on a second-rate server for your torrents.

Overall, IPVanish is a seriously powerful VPN which offers users in-depth customization features, and at just $3.25 a month plus 250GB of SugarSync free, it's great value, too.

US-based stalwart is still one of the very best VPNs

What other options do I have?

Although IPVanish is an excellent VPN, there's stiff competition.

Our #1-rated VPN is ExpressVPN, which came out in our testing as the best service available thanks to its excellent apps, great connection speeds, superb support and wide range of servers. However, at $6.67 a month it's currently a little more expensive than IPVanish.

If you're looking for a cheap alternative, Surfshark is a premium product at a bargain-basement price. However, at $2.50 a month it's not a great deal cheaper, plus IPVanish offers secure cloud storage absolutely free.

WINDOWS

How to download IPVanish on Windows 10

To get started installing IPVanish on Windows 10, head over to the site to sign up if you haven't already. You'll be able to download the app before signing up, but to use it you'll have to set yourself up with a login.

To download IPVanish from the site, head to 'Apps' from the top bar. Then click the 'Download Now' button that will appear, and then you'll see 'Download Windows App'. Click that and the installation files will appear in your Downloads folder on your PC.

Open the .EXE file that you've downloaded. The installer will suggest an installation location, usually Program Files. We'd recommend keeping that standard. Then follow the instructions, just like you would for any other program.

IPVanish will request some system access permissions. Some people can be concerned when faced with this, but if you've downloaded IPVanish directly from the site you can be sure it's legitimate. Plus, you'll have to accept all these permissions for IPVanish to function correctly.

Once you've got the app installed, all you'll need to do is input your login details, choose a server, and get connected.

MAC

How to download IPVanish on Mac

If you want to download IPVanish on your Mac, the process is much the same as on a Windows PC. Start off by signing up on the IPVanish website, and then head to 'Apps' on the top bar. Click 'Download', and then click 'Download Mac App'.

It's possible to find the app in the App Store, but we'd highly recommend getting it directly from IPVanish's site. Doing so ensures you aren't downloading a malicious copycat app that might harm your computer.

Macs have more stringent security measures, so depending on your OS version and security preferences you may have to go through a couple of extra steps. You’ll probably have head over to System Settings to allow IPVanish to make changes. If so, click the padlock, enter your system password if you have one, and allow IPVanish access.

Once installed, it's simply a case of logging in and selecting a server. Press 'Connect', and you're protected.

IPHONE

How to download IPVanish on iPhone

If you want to get IPVanish on your iPhone, start off by signing up to a plan on the site. After you've paid, there are a couple of routes you can take.

We'd suggest staying on IPVanish's site. Tap the three lines in the top right, tap on 'Apps' and then tap 'Download'. You'll then be directed to a page with a link to the App Store. Tap the link.

You can also find IPVanish on the app store without using the website, but being guided to the right app is always useful. Again, you won't have to worry that you're downloading a fake version.

Once the IPVanish download has finished, tap 'Open' in the App Store (or just find it within your apps).

First, you'll be asked whether you want IPVanish to send you notifications. Either allow or not – it doesn't really matter. Tap 'Get Started'. Then you can choose whether to enable On Demand or not. This automatically secures your connection when you use an untrusted network.

Tap finish, and you'll be prompted to allow the app to make 'VPN configurations'. Tap allow, use your Touch or Face ID, or enter your passcode, and you'll be sorted.

All that's left to do is select a server and tap connect, and there you go – your iPhone is protected.

ANDROID

How to download IPVanish on Android

Again, what you need to do to download IPVanish on your Android device is pretty similar to the iPhone steps above, and it all starts off with you signing up for a plan on the website.

For most people, you'll want to get it from the Google Play Store. Tap the three lines that are top right on IPVanish's site, and tap 'Apps'. Tap 'Download', and then tap the 'Get it on Google Play' button. Then begin the installation like you would with any other app.

You could also go directly to the Play Store and search for IPVanish, but doing it the way we've described avoids any chance of you downloading a scam copycat app.

However, you can also choose to do a 'Direct APK Download'. This might be necessary if the app is blocked in your country on the Play Store, but we'd advise doing this only as a last resort – it needs a bit more know-how, and you'll also probably need to change security settings on your Android device to allow the download, too.

However you download IPVanish, though, once it's installed you're on the home stretch. Open the app, log in, accept any Ts&Cs, and tap Quick Connect to get started. Scroll down to change your server if you fancy, and you can flit around the globe. It's that simple!