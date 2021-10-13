This epic 70-inch 4K TV deal is just $599 at Best Buy

Best Buy is getting into the spirit of Black Friday deals early and is already offering some fantastic cheap TV deals. As it stands, this massive savings on a 70-inch Hisense 4K TV is easily one of the strongest early Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen so far.

Right now, you can get the Hisense 70-inch Class A6G LED 4K Smart TV for $599. That’s a huge $250 off its usual price of $849 and makes this easily one of the best TV deals we’ve seen all year. There's no denying that a 4K television of this size for less than $600 is a fantastic bargain.

Hisense 70" Class A6G LED 4K Smart TV: was $849 now $599 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is getting into the spirit of Black Friday early by offering this Hisense 70-inch LED 4K Smart TV for just $599. That's a mammoth $250 off its usual price, and one of the best cheap TV deals currently available. View Deal

If you’re in the market for a huge television at a (relatively) small price, then your search is over because this Best Buy offer is a can’t-miss deal. You’ll definitely need to clear some living room space for this massive 70-inch display, but after watching your favorite films and TV shows on this you’ll never need to visit a movie theatre again.

This television offers all the smart features you’d expect, courtesy of Android TV. That means you’ll have instant access to just about every streaming service you can think of. Plus, with voice controls, you can navigate menus without needing to reach for the remote. There’s even a Chromecast built-in, allowing you to cast directly to your TV.

The 4K panel offers four times the resolution of a Full HD screen, as well as support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. Whether you’re watching the latest blockbuster on demand or bingeing the most-talked-about TV shows around, everything will look better than ever on this gorgeous television.

Gamers will also enjoy this Hisense set, although its refresh rate is locked at 60Hz is a little disappointing. Granted only a small handful of PS5 and Xbox Series X games offer 120Hz support, so this shouldn’t be a deal-breaker for most people.

If you’re looking for a new television to watch all your holiday favorites this winter, then you really can’t go wrong with this early Black Friday deal from Best Buy. If you’re not completely sold and want to see some alternative options, check out our best cheap TVs roundup.