Sling TV's Black Friday deal gives you a free month

Cutting the cord? Sling's got a Black Friday deal that will give you a free month of the service. If you've been using one of Sling TV's more expensive rivals, or you're just ready to ditch cable (two of Tom's Guide's staff did so and moved to Sling TV this year), have we got a deal for you.

Starting on Black Friday (Nov. 26) you can get one free month of Sling TV when you buy the first month. This offer is good for all three of Sling's packages: Sling Orange, Sling Blue and Sling Orange+Blue, so you can save upwards of $50, if you get the combo package. Full details, including limitations, below.

Free month of Sling TV Free month of Sling TV : Sling is a top pick for cord-cutters looking to manage their budgets. It starts at $35, much lower than the likes of YouTube TV and Hulu. This free-month deal is available for all new subscribers and any former subscribers whose accounts were deactivated at least 180 days ago.

Sling TV is one of our top picks on our lists of best cable TV alternatives and best streaming services, with good reason. You get a ton of major channels (including local Fox and NBC affiliates, as available) without spending a ton of money.

Now that the new normal for the likes of fuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV is $65 per month, you can get Sling TV for as little as $35 per month (with the second month on Sling).

Trying to pick between Sling Orange vs Sling Blue? The Orange exclusives are ESPN (and ESPN2 and ESPN3), Disney Channel and Freeform, while Blue has a bunch of channels Orange doesn't, including FX, USA, FS1 and FS2, SyFy, and truTV.

While Sling Orange gives you only one simultaneous stream, Sling Blue lets you watch on three devices at once. All three options include a starting DVR cap of 50 hours.

For more streaming deals, check out our Black Friday Roku deals page!