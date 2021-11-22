LG C1 4K OLED TV prices slashed in these Black Friday deals

The Black Friday deals are in full swing, meaning it’s now a good time to score a great bargain on all manner of tech, and TVs in particular are getting some impressive price cuts.

Case in point: the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV is on sale for £1,599 at Argos, which is a cool £700 saving over the original £2,299 price tag. If you fancy a smaller TV, then the 48-inch model can be had for £899 at Argos, you just need to use the code 'LG100' when you check out.

LG 65" OLED UHD 4K Smart TV: was £2,299 now £1,599 @ Argos LG 65" OLED UHD 4K Smart TV: was £2,299 now £1,599 @ Argos

Grab a 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV for less, courtesy of this Argos Black Friday deal. With a 120Hz refresh rate it's ideal for people lucky enough to have a PS5 or Xbox Series X. Get this deal with the code 'LG100'.

LG 48" OLED UHD 4K Smart TV: was £999 now £899 @ Argos LG 48" OLED UHD 4K Smart TV: was £999 now £899 @ Argos

Want something a little smaller? Then try this 48-inch LG C1 OLED TV. Get this deal with the code 'LG100'.

LG 55" OLED UHD 4K Smart TV: was £1,699 now £1,185 @ Amazon LG 55" OLED UHD 4K Smart TV: was £1,699 now £1,185 @ Amazon

If Argos is all sold out, then check out this Amazon deal for the 55-inch LG C1 OLED TV.

As a successor to one of our favorite TVs ever, the LG CX OLED , the LG C1 looks set to be another contender for our best OLED TVs list.

And with good reason. All models have high-end 4K OLED panels capable of Dolby Vision HDR, as well as supporting a 120Hz refresh rate; ideal if you have an Xbox Series X or PS5. There's HDMI 2.1 features for good measure, too, plus LG’s webOS smart TV software.

The LG C1 TVs also have the company’s latest alpha9 Gen4 AI processor 4K, and feature support for virtual assistants like Alexa.

In short, this is a TV deal you’ll not want to miss, as it’s one of the best value ways to get a new OLED TV that has virtually no compromises of note.