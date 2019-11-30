Gaming laptop deal: Take $700 off this 2060-powered, 17-inch powerhouse

Cyber Monday is a great time to score a satisfying deal on a range of tech products, but the savings to be had on PCs are particularly enticing. Especially machines like this 17-inch gaming laptop from Evoo, which is a full $700 off from Walmart right now.

Normally, this portable rig, with its RTX 2060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD, costs $1,699. However, it's been reduced to just $999 this weekend, which makes it a phenomenal value among gaming laptops.

Evoo 17-inch gaming laptop: was $1,699 now $999 at Walmart

With a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 144Hz, full-HD display, this rig from Evoo Gaming is a great all-around machine at an unbeatable price for Cyber Monday.View Deal

For the price, this machine really has it all. In addition to the aforementioned specs, you're also getting a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU and a 144Hz screen for ultra-smooth motion. It's a great package for the gamer who wants to run modern titles at mostly maxed settings and 1080p resolution.

An RGB mechanical keyboard, as well as audio and display enhancements courtesy of THX, sweeten the proposition.

This isn't the only machine from Evoo on sale this weekend, as our sister site Laptop Mag recently shared the company's 15-inch model, which comes with slightly less powerful GTX 1660Ti graphics and an SSD with half the storage, but otherwise similar components. That machine is priced at $799, also from Walmart.

Those looking to save on gaming hardware, software and accessories this weekend will want to keep a close eye on Tom's Guide through the weekend for the best Cyber Monday deals.