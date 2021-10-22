DreamCloud’s luxury mattress is now almost half price in flash sale

If you’ve been eyeing up the DreamCloud Luxury Mattress, now is a good time to buy as the brand has launched a flash 40% off Halloween Special, live now until Sunday 24 October. You’ll save up to £583.60, depending on the size you buy, and get a free Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow worth £89 with your order. A double size now costs £749.40, with a total saving of £672.60 (money off and a free pillow) available with the super king size.

This is one of the best DreamCloud mattress sale offers we’ve seen in recent months, and beats the £315 discount offered earlier this October. You can also save up to £805 on the Essential Bundle: here you’ll get a Luxury Hybrid Mattress, a duvet, mattress protector, two cooling pillows and a bedding set. Prices start from £908.01 (was £1,593).

The Luxury Hybrid is one of the best mattresses for restless sleepers who find it hard to get comfy enough to drop off. Why? Because it’s designed to offer constant pressure relief around your back, neck and hips, and it regulates temperature so that you don’t overheat during sleep. It comes on a 365-night trial and is covered by a market-leading Forever Warranty too.

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid: was from £999 £599.40 at DreamCloud

Save up to £583.60 - This premium memory foam mattress is perfect for restless and hot sleepers, and offers good support in a range of sleeping positions. It’s well-priced without a sale, considering the premium materials and innovative sleep tech on offer, so with a 40% discount it isn’t one to miss. You’ll get free shipping and returns, plus 365 nights to try your new mattress at home to make sure it’s perfect for you. View Deal

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid is a fantastic memory foam mattress designed with a cooling cover. This, combined with a layer of breathable foam, dissipates body heat so that it doesn’t pool in the mattress. It isn’t a proper cooling mattress, but if you want a comfy, supportive and breathable hybrid for less than comparable models, it’s an excellent choice. Especially at 40% off.

Like its sister brand Nectar Sleep, DreamCloud offers a Forever Warranty. The average is 10 years, so you won’t get any better than this. The brand also offers free shipping and a clear returns policy – if you change your mind during the trial period, DreamCloud will collect the mattress for free (some mattress in a box brands charge for this) and refund your money.

Choose the bundle instead and you’ll set yourself up with The DreamCloud, plus luxury bedding and accessories for less. These include two of the brand’s best pillows for sleeping, plus a quality mattress protector to keep your bed fresher for longer. The 40% off Halloween Special ends this Sunday (and curiously not on Halloween).