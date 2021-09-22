Black Friday PS5 deals — our predictions for 2021

Black Friday PS5 deals will be in high demand this year. Last year, the PS5 was too new to undergo any serious price cuts. Now that the console has been on the market for almost a year, we expect to see Black Friday deals on the best PS5 games and best PS5 accessories.

The big question will be whether any retailers will offer PS5 restock on the retail holidays. While we don’t have a firm answer yet, we can make some predictions based on previous drops.

If you’re one of the fortunate few who have managed to secure a PS5 over the past year, then you won't want to miss the chance to fully kit out your console with a load of games and accessories. Alternatively, if you're still on the hunt for a machine, then Black Friday PS5 deals could represent your best chance yet to obtain one before the holidays.

The holidays are still weeks away, but that doesn't mean we're not already starting to get a solid idea of what we can expect to see. Below you'll find our predictions for what Black Friday PS5 deals will be available as well as some very early deals that you can take advantage of right now.

Black Friday PS5 deals: What to expect in 2021

The PS5 was launched in November of 2020. Unfortunately, finding it in stock still remains extremely challenging. For that reason, the chances of a discount on the system itself seems very remote.

Considering that Sony and its retail partners can't fulfill the overwhelming demand for the $499 console and its $399 digital edition, the odds of a sale on either machine is highly unlikely. Frankly, for the past 12 months just being able to buy the console at its retail price has been considered a bargain when the alternative is paying over the retail price on a resale site.

Some retailers may offer bundles that package the PS5 with specific games or accessories. However, the bundles we've seen over the course of 2021 haven't offered any savings. Instead they cost the usual price of all the products included in the bundle combined. We don't expect retailers like GameStop to change this practice in time for Black Friday.

So while the PS5 itself probably won't see a price cut this Black Friday, we do expect plenty of PS5-related items to be available at a discount. PS5 games are the obvious candidates and some of the year's best titles like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, Resident Evil: Village, and Deathloop will almost certainly be heavily reduced at several retailers, like Amazon and Best Buy.

PS5 accessories will also enjoy several discounts. Even official Sony PS5 accessories like the Pulse 3D headset have seen money knocked off throughout the year, so they could hit an all-time low price for Black Friday. Could the DualSense controller get its first sizeable reduction as well?

Now that the latest PS5 system update has granted console owners the ability to upgrade the machine's internal storage we may see discounts on PS5-compatible SSDs. Plus, sales on the best PS5 external hard drives that can be used to store next-gen games and play PS4 games.

Black Friday will also be an ideal time to upgrade your home entertainment setup and score one of the best 4K TVs. These will make anything you play on PS5 look absolutely glorious.

Black Friday PS5 deals: Will there be a PS5 restock?

The odds of a PS5 restock over the course of the Black Friday weekend seem fairly high. Last year retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop all had a restock to mark the sales event, and earlier this year Amazon held a drop to celebrate Prime Day. Don't be surprised if retailers use the allure of a PS5 restock to draw thousands of customers to their online stores over the Black Friday period.

It's far too early for any retailer to confirm if it'll be holding a Black Friday PS5 restock. Not to mention, often with PS5 restocks no prior warning is given before a drop anyway. At the very least we expect to hear some whispers in the weeks leading up to the sales event. Watch this space for updates.

In the meantime, we have a range of PS5 buying advice that can help you score a console before the holidays. Plus, it's worth becoming a Prime member as Amazon is now offering early access to restocks for premium subscribers. Also, bookmark our PS5 restock guide which is updated daily with the latest restock information as we get it.

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check

Best early Black Friday PS5 deals right now

PS5 games

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Become a medieval Viking and conquer all of England in the massive open-world RPG. With hundreds of hours of content in the base game alone you'll probably still be playing this one by Black Friday 2022. View Deal

Sackboy A Big Adventure: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Everyone's favorite stuffed and stitched PlayStation mascot is embarking on another grand adventure. Sackboy A Big Adventure can be played fully in co-op and is an excellent pick up for the young'uns. View Deal

Resident Evil Village: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

After his daughter is kidnapped, Ethan Winters must venture to a creep European village and face monstrous foes. In classic Resident Evil fashion things get very spooky, very quickly.View Deal

PS5 accessories

PlayStation HD Camera: was $59 now $53 @ Amazon

If you're looking for the perfect webcam for your PS5 setup, you've found it. Sony's camera can capture your reaction to some of the best PS5 titles in smooth 1080p Full HD quality. Whether you're recording or going live on Twitch, you can do so effortlessly by simply tapping the create button on your DualSense controller.View Deal

Turtle Beach Recon 200: was $59 now $49 @ Best Buy

If you're on the hunt for a slightly cheaper PS5 headset, then the Turtle Beach Recon 200 is for you. It's compatible with most gaming consoles, including Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. Indulge in the Recon 200's elevated audio with Bass Boost and take your gaming to a new level. It's currently $10 off its usual price of $59.99. View Deal

WD_Black 5TB P10 Game Drive HDD: was $149 now $129 @ Amazon

If you have a sizeable game collection then this 5TB Game Drive from WD_Black is the ideal drive for you. It's an HDD so transfer speeds can be a little sluggish, but for $129 it's a good deal on a solid drive. View Deal