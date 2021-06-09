Best cheap website builders deals for June 2021: money off Wix, Squarespace, and HostGator

Whether you are a professional developer working on a time-sensitive project or a business owner with no prior experience in programming languages, the best website builders can make the process of building and maintaining a website feel like a breeze.

Need help choosing the best cheap website builder for your business? In this article, we take a look at the biggest discounts and deals currently available on popular website-building tools and apps in June 2021.

Right now, Wix is offering a 10% discount on its Yearly Premium Plan. It’s a great website builder that’s both feature-rich and beginner-friendly, with a huge collection of third-party apps and templates to choose from.

You can also grab 10% off Squarespace, another popular website builder with gorgeous designs and great marketing tools. For more deals like this, keep reading!

The best cheap website builder deals for June 2021

HostGator SNAPPY promo code HostGator is currently offering a 50% discount on its proprietary Gator Website Builder with the coupon code SNAPPY. The offer is applicable to the Express Start Plan for a period of 24 months. Aside from being a very popular web-hosting service known for its beginner friendliness, HostGator also offers an entry-level website builder for people who need to whip up a new website in a jiffy. It’s not as feature-rich as Wix or Squarespace, but the simple interface is easy to get started with.

Wix - 10% discount on annual subscriptions Use the promo code TAKE10 to secure a 10% discount on any annual subscription with Wix, except for Combo and Connect Domain. Note that this offer is valid only for first-time users for one year. Wix is one of the premier online tools for building and designing websites and our recommendation for the top website builder in 2021. It comes with more than 500 website templates and is powered by Wix’s Artificial Design Intelligence (ADI) technology.

Squarespace - 10% off first purchase Use the coupon code GIMME10 during checkout to get 10% off on your first purchase with Squarespace. Squarespace is a highly intuitive website builder and a great success among designers and creative professionals, thanks to its award-winning templates. It’s also very useful for blogging thanks to its multiple-author support and post-scheduling features.

Squarespace discount for students Squarespace has partnered with Student Beans to offer a 50% discount on your purchase if you are currently enrolled in an educational program as a student. This discount is only applicable for your first year on the Personal, Business, and Commerce plans. Note that you also have to be a full-time student in order to qualify for this offer.



Website builder June 2021 deals round up

What is a website builder?

A website builder is an online application that allows you to build websites without any knowledge of code. Using a website builder, you can create a website simply by dragging and dropping various components like text, images, and video onto a blank web page.

Since most website builders are meant for beginners, they also bundle together web hosting and domain registration to create a one-stop shop for everything you need to launch your website. This helps you save time and effort as you launch, although the finished website isn’t always as feature-rich as a custom-made one created by a professional developer.

When should you use a website builder?

Website builders have been getting more and more popular over the years. However, they aren’t suited to all occasions. For example, if your business website has very specific requirements or needs advanced customization to work, a website builder may not be the right choice for you.

However, if what you are looking for is a way to launch a fully functional website within hours, not days, a website builder may be your best option. It’s also worth noting that website builders cost significantly less than the expense of designing and maintaining your own self-hosted website, which is another reason why they are so popular among small and medium-sized businesses.

What to look for in a website builder?

When looking for a website builder that’s both affordable and functional, there are a few things you should keep in mind. Your website builder should come with excellent customer support and offer decent server performance. Depending on your requirements, you also need to choose a subscription plan that offers sufficient storage space and bandwidth.

However, if you want to make the most of your website builder, you will also want it to be easy to use and have a great user interface. Using any website builder involves some sort of learning curve, and you need to choose one that’s suitable for your technical expertise. For example, Wix is a website builder that offers a very intuitive interface for you to work with. It even uses artificial intelligence to make the website-building process easier for beginners.

Scalability is another important thing to consider. You want to create your website using a tool that leaves space for future growth. A website builder that offers flexibility in terms of design and resources as well third-party integrations is always a good choice.

Finally, you may need your website builder to have specific features depending on your industry and profession. E-commerce websites, for example, can benefit from features like a built-in tax calculator or a shopping cart. A news blog, on the other hand, will need a good content management system in order to make publishing new articles easy.

Free vs cheap website builders — Which is better?

Major website builders often offer a free plan that allows you to “test-drive” their services before you make an annual commitment. While these plans are indeed free forever, they are highly limited both in terms of features and resources. Some even display compulsory ads on your website as a means of compensating for the free offering.

If you are building your website as a hobby or for other personal reasons, a free plan might just suffice. However, professionals and business owners should always consider buying into a paid plan if they want to create a successful website.