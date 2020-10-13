Amazon Prime Day 2020: Bose wireless headphones just hit lowest price ever

The big day for the house of Bezos is here and the Prime Day deals are in full swing, and we’ve got an absolute belter for you here with £68 off on these Bose headphones. The Bose SoundSport Free headphones are a premium set of wireless earbuds that look great and sound even better.

Currently you can find the Bose SoundSport Free on sale for £110 on Amazon . That’s a 38% discount on the usual price of £179, saving you a whopping £68. These stunning earbuds come in four colours: Black, Bright Orange, Midnight Blue, and Ultraviolet Purple. That last one is sold out at the moment, but the other three options are all on sale at the same discounted price.

Bose SoundSport Free: was £179.95 now £110.99 @ Amazon

Save £68.96 on these excellent wireless earbuds. The Bose SoundSport Free headphones come with an IPX4 water resistance rating, 15 hours total battery life, and offer excellent sound quality. View Deal

The best wireless headphones market just keeps on growing, so it can be tough to make the right choice, whether you’re looking for over-ear cans or the best wireless earbuds like the Bose SoundSport Free.

But while many other companies are taking a punt at this lucrative market, Bose has been a huge name in audio tech for decades; it knows what it’s doing and that shows with the Bose SoundSport Free.

This is the cheapest that we’ve ever seen the Bose SoundSport Free earbuds too - the previous lowest price we saw was back in July when they briefly dropped to £121.50. If you’re on the hunt for a pair of wireless headphones that can offer great sound quality, stylish looks, and durability for use during exercise then the Bose SoundSport Free are a no brainer.