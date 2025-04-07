Don't miss $120 off Bose's more affordable noise canceling headphones

Bose has a long history of making some excellent noise-canceling headphones. From the divine but expensive QuietComfort Ultra headphones to the budget-friendly QuietComfort earbuds, there's a pair of Bose ANC headphones (or buds) for everyone.

Right now, Bose QuietComfort Headphones are $229 at Amazon. That's a huge $120 discount on one of our favorite pairs of headphones — making them more affordable than ever!

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $229 at Amazon With Bose's signature noise-canceling algorithm, the QuietComfort Headphones bring top-shelf performance to a slightly more affordable price point. 24 hours of batter life might not be the best, but it's plenty for most trips out, and their sound is Bose's typically warm signature. They got 4 stars in our review, thanks as well to their superb comfort. This deal brings them tantalizingly close to their lowest price ever.

If it's noise canceling you're after, then the Bose QuietComfort line is what you should be adding to the very top of your "headphones I'd like to buy" list. Every entry has epic ANC, blocking out more noise than just about any other option out there.

The QuietComfort Headphones are a supremely comfortable pair of headphones, with a light weight and some epic padding. They may look a bit boring, but they make up for it with the sheer length of time you can wear them without feeling uncomfortable.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Sound is good, with a warmer signature that many are going to really enjoy. And you'll really be able to enjoy where ever you are as well, thanks to the excellent noise canceling.

If I've said it one, I've said it (perhaps) one million times. Bose's headphones feature almost magical noise canceling. Turn it on with the little button on your earcup, and you're treated to near silence.

Noisy offices? Banished. Loud trains? Silenced. That baby next door that just won't stop crying? Gone forever. The ANC on board all of Bose's headphones is stellar, and the QuietComfort Headphones is no different.

This $120 discount doesn't quiet match their lowest price ever, but sure does bring them very close. This is a massive saving on some of the best noise canceling headphones that money can buy — and as usual, you never can be too sure how long the deal will last.