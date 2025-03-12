Home Depot spring sale just launched — 19 deals I’d get for my home on patio furniture, appliances and more

Spring is finally here, so now's the time to start working on your living space to truly enjoy the warmer weather. It's a great opportunity to refresh your backyard, patio or deck with some new furniture, or maybe even a new pizza oven or grill.

Right now you can get up to 40% off furniture and home decor at Home Depot. This includes everything from rugs to kitchenware. Or, if you need a new refrigerator, washer or dryer, you can get up to $500 off select appliances at Home Depot.

Keep scrolling to see the deals I'm shopping in Home Depot's spring sale. Plus, check out our Home Depot promo codes page and see the best deals in Lowe's spring sale.

Editor's Choice

Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.

Lawnmower sale: deals from $199 @ Home Depot

Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.

Furniture sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot

The Home Depot is currently hosting a huge savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home.

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot

If you need fresh appliances, check out this sale at The Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, ranges and more from top brands.

Home security sale: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

Step up your home security game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new video doorbell or security camera, The Home Depot has deals from brand like Ring, Blink, SimpliSafe and more.

Appliance Deals

Roborock S8 Plus robot vacuum: was $999 now $549 at The Home Depot The Roborock S8 Plus is the best hybrid robot vacuum/mop we've tested, and you can now get it on sale for nearly half off. We found it was accurate at detecting carpet, fast at mapping out the home and effective at picking up dust and debris in a single sweep.

Hooure Commercial Slushy Machine: was $775 now $649 at The Home Depot Who wouldn't want to make their own slushies? This Hooure slushy maker is designed for commercial use, but it also works great if you're hosting a large gathering with a lot of people. It has a 12L capacity that can create 48 cups of frozen tasty treats in 30 minutes.

Outdoor Deals

Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $159 at The Home Depot Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less than five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire and a dual thermometer allows you to know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.

Smart home deals

Wyze Cam Pan V3: was $39 now $34 at The Home Depot This security camera physically pans 180 degrees vertically and tilts 360 degrees to show you different areas of your room. You can spin it around, zoom in, and even look up or down toward the floor or ceiling directly from the touchscreen controls in the app. Its standout feature is a built-in AI that tracks the motion of a subject and follows it as it moves throughout your space. Plus, it can detect people, objects, or a baby's cries for smarter notifications.

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus: was $169 now $149 at The Home Depot The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus is a security camera and spotlight in one. It records 1080p HD video, features Two-Way Talk and can record color video at night. The camera and light can be set to automatically activate during motion events, helping keep your home safe.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199 now $179 at The Home Depot If you have floodlight wiring then Ring's floodlight camera is a no-brainer. Its two LED floodlights pack an impressive 2000 lumens that will light up your driveway or spotlight intruders in the dark. Plus it even has a built-in 105-dB siren.