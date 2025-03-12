Home Depot spring sale just launched — 19 deals I’d get for my home on patio furniture, appliances and more
Here's the Home Depot deals I'd buy to refresh my living space
Spring is finally here, so now's the time to start working on your living space to truly enjoy the warmer weather. It's a great opportunity to refresh your backyard, patio or deck with some new furniture, or maybe even a new pizza oven or grill.
Right now you can get up to 40% off furniture and home decor at Home Depot. This includes everything from rugs to kitchenware. Or, if you need a new refrigerator, washer or dryer, you can get up to $500 off select appliances at Home Depot.
Keep scrolling to see the deals I'm shopping in Home Depot's spring sale. Plus, check out our Home Depot promo codes page and see the best deals in Lowe's spring sale.
Quick Links
- shop all Home Depot deals
- Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99
- Lawnmower sale: deals from $199
- Furniture sale: up to 35% off
- Appliance sale: up to 35% off
- Home security sale: up to 40% off
Editor's Choice
Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.
Lawnmower sale: deals from $199 @ Home Depot
Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.
Furniture sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a huge savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home.
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
If you need fresh appliances, check out this sale at The Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, ranges and more from top brands.
Home security sale: up to 40% off @ Home Depot
Step up your home security game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new video doorbell or security camera, The Home Depot has deals from brand like Ring, Blink, SimpliSafe and more.
Appliance Deals
If you're looking for an air purifier, this Edendirect option will work in even large spaces. It features a HEPA filter which prevents impurities from re-circulating in your room and claims to be ultra-quiet for a peaceful night.
The Roborock S8 Plus is the best hybrid robot vacuum/mop we've tested, and you can now get it on sale for nearly half off. We found it was accurate at detecting carpet, fast at mapping out the home and effective at picking up dust and debris in a single sweep.
Who wouldn't want to make their own slushies? This Hooure slushy maker is designed for commercial use, but it also works great if you're hosting a large gathering with a lot of people. It has a 12L capacity that can create 48 cups of frozen tasty treats in 30 minutes.
Outdoor Deals
Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less than five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire and a dual thermometer allows you to know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.
Keep things simple with this timeless classic charcoal grill. It comes in black, copper, or green, has a porcelain-enameled exterior to prevent rusting, a hinged grate for indirect cooking, and an ash collection system at the bottom. It's not a massive discount but it's still a great deal, which is why it's on our list of the best grills.
This 3-piece set from Nuu Garden includes swivel bar chairs made of high-quality steel treated with rust and weather-resistant frames. The chairs also come with a footrest and armrest for added comfort.
Outfit your patio with some new furniture thanks to a discount on this Wicker 4-piece set. It's made out of weather-resistant rattan, and the soft cushions come in one of four colors. The accompanying tabletop is made of tempered glass.
Weber's flat top grill range is reduced in this sale, with a $100 discount on the 36-inch model. This griddle has a 4-burner system that generates 60,000 BTUs and full edge-to-edge heating can hit 500°F.
Smart home deals
This security camera physically pans 180 degrees vertically and tilts 360 degrees to show you different areas of your room. You can spin it around, zoom in, and even look up or down toward the floor or ceiling directly from the touchscreen controls in the app. Its standout feature is a built-in AI that tracks the motion of a subject and follows it as it moves throughout your space. Plus, it can detect people, objects, or a baby's cries for smarter notifications.
The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus is a security camera and spotlight in one. It records 1080p HD video, features Two-Way Talk and can record color video at night. The camera and light can be set to automatically activate during motion events, helping keep your home safe.
If you have floodlight wiring then Ring's floodlight camera is a no-brainer. Its two LED floodlights pack an impressive 2000 lumens that will light up your driveway or spotlight intruders in the dark. Plus it even has a built-in 105-dB siren.
Furniture deals
Who doesn't need more storage space? This foldable ottoman from Costway is great because you can hide it away when it's not in use. Plus, its gray finish looks stylish without drawing too much attention.
Add this mirror to your bedroom, and it's all but guaranteed to transform your space. Its large, arched shape is classic yet stylish and it has a sleek black frame.
This cute, unique couch will add some flair to your living room. Measuring 50 inches, it has a scalloped back and a heart-shaped seat. Plus, it's super soft to the touch thanks to its velvet fabric.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content.
