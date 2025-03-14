Walmart's weekend sale starts from $14 — 25 deals I'm adding to my cart now

The weekend is here, and Walmart is celebrating with a bunch of rollbacks, spring sales and more.

There are some excellent discounts up for grabs on Apple products right now, including the AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) on sale for $169 at Walmart ($80 off.) Plus, the iPad 10th Gen (Wi-Fi/64GB) is on sale for $269 at Walmart.

If you're in need of a new TV, the Roku 65-inch Select Series 4K TV is on sale for $398 at Walmart ($50 off.) This is an awesome value TV, especially if you love the Roku streaming interface.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Walmart deals this weekend. Plus, see our Walmart promo codes page and check out the deals I'd buy from $6 in Amazon's weekend sale.

My favorite deals

Ninja appliances: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Right now Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Ninja kitchen appliances. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $14. For instance, you can get the Ninja 12-Cup CE250 Coffee Machine for $59 (pictured, was $74).

Lego sale: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Let your child's imagination run wild with a new Lego playset. Walmart has various models on sale from $14. The sale includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Super Mario and more.

Roku Express HD: was $29 now $17 at Walmart If you don't have a 4K TV but still want an upgrade, you're in luck. Right now, the Roku Express HD streaming device is on sale. If you have a 4K TV there are better options, but for those with a 1080p HD TV looking to add smart TV features, this deal can't be beat.

Sony WH-CH520: was $59 now $38 at Walmart Sony's budget on-ear cans are inexpensive, but they bring the sound where it counts. They earned a 4.5-star rating in our Sony WH-CH520 review, thanks to their top-notch sound, intuitive controls, and lengthy battery life of 50 hours. 3 minutes of charge nets you 1.5 hours of use as well, if you run out and need a quick boost.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $169 at Walmart The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This newer model includes a USB-C charging case.

Apple Watch 10: was $399 now $299 at Walmart The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also features advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.

TVs

Samsung The Frame (LS03D): was $1,299 now $894 at Walmart Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. This a great TV as well thanks to the robust Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.

Headphones and speakers

onn. Large Party Speaker Gen 2: was $149 now $119 at Walmart This is one the best bang for your buck party speakers on the market right now. Users reported that the speaker has thumping bass that doesn't distort even at loud volumes. This speaker has two 1/4" inputs at the reverse for a mic and a guitar, should you want to soundtrack the party on a more personal level.

Laptops and tablets

Apple iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $269 at Walmart This A14-powered tablet is going for an absolute steal right now. The 10th Gen iPad measures 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV.

Asus Vivobook S 14 Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $799 at Walmart This is Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC, which is a fancy way of saying it's built strong so you can take advantage of AI features. It also packs a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

MSI Katana 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $1,050 at Walmart This MSI laptop has 16GB of RAM and an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU for excellent multitasking, as well as a sleek cut-out hinge design. Add to that an RTX 4060 for gaming and you've got a productivity powerhouse that can do it all.

Appliances

Keurig K-Express Essentials : was $59 now $35 at Walmart The Keurig K-Express is your top choice if you're looking for a low-cost single-serve coffee maker, or a pop of color in your kitchen, as it's available in 6 colorways at Walmart. At just 6.5 inches wide, it's also compact and is ideal for small spaces. You can also brew one cup after another, without waiting for the water to reheat, which sits within the 36oz reserve.

Gourmia Indoor Pizza Oven: was $149 now $80 at Walmart Forget GrubHub. The Gourmia Indoor Pizza Oven lets you make cheesy, delicious pizza from the comfort of your home. It lets you choose from six presets including: Neapolitan, New York style, thin crust, pan, frozen or manual. It also includes a Cordierite pizza stone that retains a high-heat surface for a crispy crust.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123 now $87 at Walmart For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, it can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.

Char-Broil Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill: was $249 now $169 at Walmart Skip the gas and charcoal for this plug-and-play electric grill. Its 320 square inches of cook space is plenty enough for up to 12 burgers or 4 large steaks. The infrared technology heats up fast, maintains even temperatures, and prevents flare-ups.