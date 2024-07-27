Incredible Amazon sale from $10 this weekend — 17 deals I'd buy on tech, apparel and more
Check out the Amazon deals I'd buy on everything from Crocs to OLED TVs.
Prime Day has come and gone, but if you're still hungry for deals, you're in luck. A ton of great sales are up for grabs at Amazon right now, so you can refresh your wardrobe, home decor, entertainment center and more for the summer.
Right now the 10th Gen iPad (Wi-Fi/64GB) is $299 at Amazon. At $50 off, it's one of the best value tablets you can buy. And if you miss all the Amazon hardware deals we saw over Prime Day? Snag the Hisense 50-inch U6HF 4K ULED Fire TV for $279 at Amazon. After this 23% discount, it's at its lowest price ever.
Keep scrolling to see the Amazon deals I'm shopping for weekend. Plus, see the best deals in Lowe's closeout event and the deals I'd buy in Best Buy's weekend sale.
Amazon summer deals
Weber grills/accessories: deals from $10 @ Amazon
Get your backyard barbecue-ready with a new grill by Weber. Amazon is slashing the price of Weber grills and accessories with deals from $10 (for accessories) or $139 (for grills). For instance, you can get the Weber Spirit II E-310 on sale for $449 (pictured, was $550). In our Weber Spirit II E-310 gas grill review, we called it a great value grill.
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts: was $59 now from $13 @ Amazon
These Levi's Women's shorts are on sale starting from $13. (Note that discounts vary by your choice of size and color.) They're cute and comfortable, with reviewers praising their fit and flattering cut. These popular shorts have a 4.3 star rating based on over 28,000 Amazon reviews.
Adidas Unisex Slides Sandals: was $30 now from $15 @ Amazon
Whether you're at the beach, gym, or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Plus, they look great with everything. Note that prices vary by your choice of size and color.
Switch games: deals from $17 @ Amazon
Amazon has Switch games on sale starting from $17. The sale includes titles such as NBA 2K24, Red Dead Redemption and more. Note Best Buy and Walmart have similar sales on with different titles.
Price check: from $14 @ Best Buy | from $19 @ Walmart
PS5 video game sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon
Spend those hot summer days in front of your TV playing the latest PS5 games. Amazon has dozens of games on sale from $19. The sale includes Elden Ring, Sonic Superstars, The Last of Us, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more.
Crocs sale: deals from $24 @ Amazon
Amazon is still knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.
JBL Tune 520BT: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon
A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 57 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.5 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.
Ninja appliance sale: deals from $49 @ Amazon
From blenders to frying pans, Amazon is taking up to 35% off select Ninja appliances and cookware. The sale includes air fryers, personal blenders, indoor grills, and more. After the discount, prices start from $49.
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon
The UE Wonderboom 3 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers we've tested for under $100. It's IP67 waterproof and delivers up to 13 hours of rich 360-degree sound, helping to make it the perfect companion for BBQs, pool parties or just jamming around the house.
Price check: $99 @ Best Buy | $73 @ Walmart
Asics Gel Kayano Lite 3 (Women's): was $160 now $69 @ Amazon
The biggest savings on an Asics sneaker you can find right now is this deal on the Gel Kayano Lite 3 running shoes. They are road running shoes that deliver extra stability for runners who overpronate, and their supportive design is also good for walking. The men's shoe is also on sale.
Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon
The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but that's okay at this price.
Best Choice Products Solar LED Cantilever Patio Umbrella: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon
This 10-foot patio umbrella has a cantilever handle allowing the canopy to be raised and lowered with ease. It also features solar-powered LED lights on the umbrella’s underside, to add ambient lighting during the day or night. The canopy can be rotated by 360 degrees by simply stepping on the foot-release latch.
Hisense 50” U6HF 4K TV: was $369 now $279 @ Amazon
This affordable Hisense 4K TV supports Dolby Vision HDR, HDR 10 and HDR10+ as well as Alexa voice controls. It’s also a good budget set for gamers thanks to its HDMI 2.1 support, although it only runs at 60Hz. It's now on sale for its lowest price ever.
10.9" iPad (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $349 now $299 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The 10th Gen iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. In our iPad 10th Gen review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.
Price check: $299 @ Best Buy | $324 @ B&H Photo
TCL 65" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $449 @ Amazon
The TCL Q6 is a fantastic 2024 display equipped with a 60Hz refresh rate in tandem with support for a full range of HDR standards. While you might be missing out on the screen tearing technologies, like G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, it still supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+.
Aoxum 7 Pieces Patio Furniture Set with Fire Pit Table: was $899 now $699 @ Amazon
Wow your guests with this extra comfy, 7-piece patio furniture set. It includes five chairs (two include a left or right armrest,) a tempered glass coffee table and an electronic ignition fire pit table. The fire pit has a heating capacity of 60,000 BTU and includes a handy storage area for all your outside essentials. The unit comes with a waterproof sofa and firepit cover.
LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,196 @ Amazon
The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.
48" for $1,246
55" for $1,496
65" for $1,796
