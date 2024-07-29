Amazon has an epic sale on Asus gaming laptops — 5 deals I’d buy now starting at $629
Shop Asus gaming laptops with big discounts
We saw some solid gaming laptop deals over Prime Day, but if you’re still hunting for your perfect rig, check out these deals. Amazon has a sale on Asus gaming laptops starting from $629.
Looking to play games on a budget? The Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2024) is $629 at Amazon. This model comes with a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD display and an NVIDIA GeForce 2050 GPU. It’s an entry-level model, but a solid choice to play modern titles at moderate settings.
Keep scrolling to see more Asus gaming laptop deals at Amazon. Plus, check out the Best Buy sale on Echo speakers, Fire TV Sticks and more.
Best sales now
Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2024): was $699 now $629 @ Amazon
Best Buy has just slashed 10% off this 2024 Asus TUF gaming laptop. It comes loaded with an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, 512GB SSD and 8GB of RAM, making it a laptop that can handle modern games at moderate settings. Plus, the 15.6-inch 144Hz HD display is a great feature to find in a sub $700 laptop.
Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023): was $1,399 now $1,049 @ Amazon
This powerful 15.6-inch gaming laptop comes in Mecha Gray and houses an RTX 4060 GPU, Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. The FHD (1920 x 1080) screen has an impressive max refresh rate of 144Hz. Save $350 right now.
Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024): was $1,399 now $1,164 @ Amazon
Another Asus gaming laptop that packs in a whole lot of power. Its native 1080p screen (1920 x 1080) is paired with an impressive 165Hz rate. You also get a Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4060 GPU. It's an ideal laptop for hardcore first-person shooter fans. We also appreciate that it supports Wi-Fi 6E.
Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023): was $1,699 now $1,289 @ Amazon
ACT FAST! This 15.6-inch gaming laptop from Asus is currently 28% off in an enticing limited time deal over at Amazon, which equates to a lovely $410 saving. With an RTX 4070, AMD Ryzen 7-7940HS CPU and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, the A15 will run most modern games smoothly, especially if you enable DLSS in titles that support Nvidia's AI-driven supersampling technique.
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024): was $2,299 now $2,079 @ Amazon
This powerhouse gaming laptop has been discounted by $220. With a 16-inch QHD 240Hz display, GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and 32GB DDR5 RAM, your games will look and run fantastically. It also comes with a 1TB PCIe SSD.
