Amazon has an epic sale on Asus gaming laptops — 5 deals I’d buy now starting at $629

We saw some solid gaming laptop deals over Prime Day, but if you’re still hunting for your perfect rig, check out these deals. Amazon has a sale on Asus gaming laptops starting from $629.

Looking to play games on a budget? The Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2024) is $629 at Amazon. This model comes with a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD display and an NVIDIA GeForce 2050 GPU. It’s an entry-level model, but a solid choice to play modern titles at moderate settings.

Best sales now

Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2024): was $699 now $629 @ Amazon

Best Buy has just slashed 10% off this 2024 Asus TUF gaming laptop. It comes loaded with an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, 512GB SSD and 8GB of RAM, making it a laptop that can handle modern games at moderate settings. Plus, the 15.6-inch 144Hz HD display is a great feature to find in a sub $700 laptop.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023): was $1,399 now $1,049 @ Amazon

This powerful 15.6-inch gaming laptop comes in Mecha Gray and houses an RTX 4060 GPU, Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. The FHD (1920 x 1080) screen has an impressive max refresh rate of 144Hz. Save $350 right now.

Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024): was $1,399 now $1,164 @ Amazon

Another Asus gaming laptop that packs in a whole lot of power. Its native 1080p screen (1920 x 1080) is paired with an impressive 165Hz rate. You also get a Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4060 GPU. It's an ideal laptop for hardcore first-person shooter fans. We also appreciate that it supports Wi-Fi 6E.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023): was $1,699 now $1,289 @ Amazon

ACT FAST! This 15.6-inch gaming laptop from Asus is currently 28% off in an enticing limited time deal over at Amazon, which equates to a lovely $410 saving. With an RTX 4070, AMD Ryzen 7-7940HS CPU and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, the A15 will run most modern games smoothly, especially if you enable DLSS in titles that support Nvidia's AI-driven supersampling technique.