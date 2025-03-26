Amazon knocks up to 50% off Ninja, Keurig and KitchenAid — 19 kitchen appliance deals worth shopping now

Kitchen appliance deals topping your spring wishlist

Spring Kitchen Deals
We're only on day two of the Amazon Big Spring Sale — and we've already seen amazing deals across nearly every category. Although, some of my favorite discounts come courtesy of the retailer's Home & Kitchen section.

Some of the discounted items we're seeing just so happen to top the list of products we've tested from our favorite brands — Ninja, Nespresso and KitchenAid to name a few prominent players. If you're in the market for a new air fryer, I highly suggest the Cuisinart Air Fryer + Convection Toaster Oven that's sporting a $90 discount. Need a new coffee maker? The Keurig K-Elite is now 47% off on Amazon.

From air fryers and blenders to coffee machines and standing mixers, I've rounded up the best kitchen appliance deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Keep scrolling to check them out. Plus, don't miss our Amazon promo codes page for more ways to save.

Quick Links

Best Air Fryer Deals

Our Place Wonder Oven
Our Place Wonder Oven: was $199 now $145 at Amazon

Cooking a feast for two? Then you need the Wonder Oven. In our Our Place Wonder Oven review, we praised its sleek and compact design, quick preheating time and excellent cooking performance. The only downside is that its Air Fry mode isn't super effective, but it does handle everything else (toasting, broiling, reheating, roasting) really well.

View Deal
Ninja Flip Toaster Oven & Air Fryer
Ninja Flip Toaster Oven & Air Fryer: was $199 now $149 at Amazon

I've been using the Ninja Flip for over a month now and I can tell you that it is a total cooking game changer. It has 8 functions in one convenient and versatile machine: air fry, roast, bake, toast, and more. I've been able to use it for pretty much everything including toasting toast, baking chicken, roasting vegetable and more. One of my favorite things about it is the fact that when you're not using it, you can flip it up and away, which will give you 50% more counter space back.

View Deal
Philips Dual Basket Air Fryer 3000 Series
Philips Dual Basket Air Fryer 3000 Series: was $199 now $149 at Amazon

The Philips 3000 offers sensitive cooking that renders fat and crisps frozen food to perfection. It's also got an interesting 30/70 split in its dual zone capacity, which is ideal for cooking your entire meal in one machine.

View Deal
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven: was $229 now $139 at Amazon

The Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is one of the best toaster ovens on the market. In our Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster review, we noted that while it doesn’t air fry as effectively as a dedicated air fryer, it still offers versatility for making toast, roasting, and more. It’s an ideal all-in-one solution for multitasking cooking needs.

View Deal
Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor
Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor: was $329 now $249 at Amazon

The Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor came out as the winner on our list of best toaster ovens. We love that it divides into two ovens you can access separately via the FlexDoor, so you can cook two things at once. There are 12 functions overall, including toast, bake, whole roast, air fry, convection and pizza — meaning you can cook pretty much anything in there however you like.

View Deal

Best Blender Deals

Ninja Professional Plus Blender
Ninja Professional Plus Blender: was $119 now $89 at Amazon

Whether it's daily smoothies or making ice cream, this blender can tackle it all at the touch of a button. Also featured on our best blenders guide, the Professional Plus Blender comes with 3 preset Auto-iQ programs that creates smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream. Its powerful blades can crush ice in no time. What’s more, the blender has an XL (72-oz.) capacity jug which is ideal for the entire household or making batches. This is a great deal if you want an easy-to-use blender with professional results.

View Deal
Nutribullet Pro 900W Blender
Nutribullet Pro 900W Blender: was $109 now $99 at Amazon

As you'll see in our Nutribullet Pro 900W review, this model is compact, and its blending power is excellent. On paper, the blending speed isn’t the most powerful in Nutribullet’s range but there’s no way you’d be able to tell while using it for everyday drinks and sauces. It's perfect for a single-person or two-person household.

View Deal
Ninja Mega Kitchen System:
Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $199 now $149 at Amazon

Leave all the multi-tasking in the kitchen to one appliance with this Ninja blender. With four functions for smoothies, processing, dough, drinks and more it will quickly become your go-to kitchen appliance. With this ultimate appliance, you’ll be enjoying fresh, healthy drinks, homemade bread and sweet bakes.

View Deal
Vitamix Propel 510 Blender
Vitamix Propel 510 Blender: was $499 now $347 at Amazon

Owning a Vitamix is one of the most adult things you can do, and you absolutely won’t be disappointed. From making the smoothest frozen margaritas on game day to blending soups and smoothies in your day-to-day life, this blender will easily become one of your favorite kitchen appliances.

View Deal

Best Coffee Machine Deals

Keurig K-Express
Keurig K-Express: was $89 now $69 at Amazon

The Keurig Express offers three cup sizes — 8, 10 and 12 oz and has a 42 oz detachable water reservoir, making it easy to remove, fill or clean. By removing the drip tray you can position a travel mug up to 7.4 inches tall under the brew stream.

View Deal
Ninja Precision Temperature Electric Kettle
Ninja Precision Temperature Electric Kettle: was $89 now $79 at Amazon

Fancy a cup of tea? This electric kettle will boil one up in as little as 90 seconds. It features 7 one-touch presets so you can brew your specific type of tea at the perfect temperature. The water will also stay at your selected temperature for up to 30 minutes.

View Deal
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $189 now $99 at Amazon

The Keurig K-Elite features Strong Brew for when you want to brew a cold cup of coffee and an Iced button to brew hot over ice for an full-flavored iced coffee. It also features five brew sizes from 4 to 12oz, and a wide choice of K-Cup pods for coffee, tea or hot cocoa. Alternatively, brew your own ground coffee using the Universal My K-Cup Reusable Coffee Filter (sold separately). The reserve holds 75oz of water. Choose between brushed silver, brushed slate or brushed gold.

View Deal
Nespresso Vertuo Next
Nespresso Vertuo Next: was $179 now $125 at Amazon

Compatible with over 30 blends of capsules, the Vertuo Next can make 5, 8, and 18-oz. cups of quality coffee as well as a single and double espresso. What's more, its sleek and attractive design makes it compact for small countertops.

View Deal
Nespresso Vertuo by De'Longhi
Nespresso Vertuo by De'Longhi: was $219 now $129 at Amazon

This Nespresso machine has a whopping 54-ounce water storage tank, so you shouldn’t have to worry about refilling it as often as you would with other machines. It’s also on sale in a range of colors. This bigger machine stores up to 17 used Nespresso pods, too.

View Deal
Ninja DualDrew Pro 12-Cup Speciality Coffee System
Ninja DualDrew Pro 12-Cup Speciality Coffee System: was $229 now $199 at Amazon

Ninja offers the flexibility of a coffee machine that uses grounds and pods, with 9 brew sizes so that you can choose between a small cup and a full carafe. A foldaway frother is positioned on the side of the machine to finish your flavorsome beverages with silky foam. The DualDrew Pro also features two versatile temperature settings — hot and boil — allowing you to make tea, hot cocoa, and instant soups and oatmeal.

View Deal

Best Slow Cookers

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker: was $49 now $31 at Amazon

This 7-quart slow cooker is the perfect size to house a big batch of chili or queso to snack on all day. Or you can plan ahead and slow cook a melt-in-your-mouth roast with some carrots and potatoes for an easy dinner.

View Deal
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1: was $149 now $99 at Amazon

The 11-in-1 Duo Crisp is a great accessory for home chefs or busy families as it can pressure cook full meals in minutes and air fry sides just as fast. You can even dehydrate food in the dehydration grill for super speedy snacks.

View Deal

Best Standing Mixer Deals

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer: was $359 now $279 at Amazon

If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen, this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 quart capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.

View Deal
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart: was $459 now $379 at Amazon

A Tom's Guide favorite, in our KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart stand mixer review, we dubbed it the "best kitchen purchase" you can ever make. It beats, whisks, and kneads at 10 different speeds, so you don't have to, reducing recipe times. The bowl is big enough to support 9 dozen cookies or 4 loaves of bread at a time. This machine also boasts a 59-point planetary mixing action — fancy words that translate into incredibly mixed ingredients. Plus, it ships with a flat beater, coated dough hook, 6-wire whip, and 1-piece pouring shield.

View Deal
Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

