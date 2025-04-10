Epic KitchenAid sale at Amazon — 7 deals I’d buy with up to 27% off
Here’s the KitchenAid deals I’d add to my kitchen
If you’re planning to refresh your kitchen while you’re spring cleaning, why not kit it out with some new appliances and kitchenware from KitchenAid? Amazon is offering some awesome discounts on KitchenAid right now that I’m super excited about.
For starters, the KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is on sale for $296 at Amazon. We rank the 5-Quart version top in our list of the best stand mixers, so this smaller version is great if you have less space.
You can also grab the KitchenAid Go Cordless Personal Blender for $99 at Amazon. This 16 oz blender is perfect for whipping up smoothies and has a travel lid so you can easily take your creations on the go.
Keep scrolling to see my favorite KitchenAid deals. For more, see our KitchenAid promo codes coverage, and check out the New Balance deals I’d buy from $14 in Amazon’s sale.
Best KitchenAid deals
Not only does this KitchenAid tea kettle look fantastic, it boils quickly to get your drinks ready in excellent time. It'll even whistle to let you know when it's ready to use. Just note that the handle gets hot, so you'll need a pot holder handy.
Get creative with your cooking with this great offer. This 5-blade spiralizer can peel, core and slice your ingredients to make preparation easier. The attachment comes with four spiralizing/slicing Blades and a peeling blade, and will fit any KitchenAid mixer.
Whip, mix and blend your way to tasty smoothies and iced drinks with the KitchenAid Go Cordless Personal Blender. It has a 16 oz capacity and a cordless design that means you can move it around your kitchen freely. There's also a travel lid included, so you can quickly take your drinks with you.
If you're after a vegetable sheet cutter to do all the hard work for you, this is a great offer. With two premium blades, this produces thin sheets of zucchini, apples, cucumber and other fruits and veggies.
Have you ever wanted to make your own spaghetti, bucatini, rigatoni, fusilli or macaroni? This KitchenAid attachment lets you make all sorts of tube-shaped pasta using a set of interchangeable dies. A must-have accessory for the pasta lover in your life.
If you enjoy experimenting with different recipes or cooking up a family feast, this 10-piece cookware set is an excellent buy. This nonstick set includes two saucepans, two frying pans, a sauté pan and a stockpot. These can be used for gas and electric stoves.
This small KitchenAid packs a punch in the kitchen and is ideal for those with small spaces or with smaller capacity needs. It comes with three mixing attachments and the standard KitchenAid hub attachment.
