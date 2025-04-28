Hurry! Amazon is knocking up to $150 off all KitchenAid stand mixers
Plus, save up to 50% on stand mixer attachments
KitchenAid mixers have been a staple in kitchens for decades thanks to their durability, versatility and timeless design. So it's no surprise that they are among the best stand mixers we've ever tested. Although the high-quality appliances tend to run on the pricier side, Amazon is hosting a huge sale on KitchenAid stand mixers, as we speak.
The sale is taking at least $100 off all stand mixer models. However, the best deal we've seen is on the KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, which is sporting a $150 discount. Additionally, a number of KitchenAid attachments are featuring markdowns of up to 50% off.
Keep scrolling to shop all of my favorite KitchenAid deals at Amazon this week starting at just $44. (For more savings, check out this week's best Amazon promo codes and the best KitchenAid promo codes).
Quick Links
- shop all KitchenAid deals at Amazon
- KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer/Shredder: was $59 now $44
- KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment: was $99 now $69
- KitchenAid Fruit and Vegetable Spiralizer Attachment: was $129 now $69
- KitchenAid Vegetable Sheet Cutter: was $129 now $99
- KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment: was $219 now $169
- KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart: was $349 now $249
- KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart: was $379 now $279
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Value Bundle: was $479 now $349
- KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: was $599 now $449
KitchenAid Stand Mixer Deals
Big enough to make up to eight dozen cookies — that's 28 grams of dough if you were wondering — this mixer features a tilt-head design for better mixing and 10 speeds to do the heavy lifting of a meal or frozen treat for you. It can quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.
If you’re after something a little smaller but packs a powerful punch, this is a great deal. With a 3.5 Quart bowl capacity, this is ideal for mixing up smaller batches or for single households. It comes with 10 speeds to gently knead, mix or whip up a storm. What’s more, if you have a compact kitchen, the Artisan Mini is lighter, easy to move around and takes up less countertop space. Best of all, choose from seven colors to add a pop of color to your kitchen.
A Tom's Guide favorite, in KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart stand mixer review, we dubbed it the "best kitchen purchase" you can ever make. It beats, whisks, and kneads at 10 different speeds, so you don't have to, reducing recipe times. The bowl is big enough to support 9 dozen cookies or 4 loaves of bread at a time. Plus, this deal is bundled with a Flex Edge Beater, which reduces mixing time and the need to scrape ingredients down the side of the bowl. $349 is the same price you'd pay for the standalone mixer, so this is a great deal.
The KitchenAid 7 Quart Stand Mixer is the one to buy if you like to batch bake. It straddles the line between a domestic and larger commercial grade mixer. It features a bowl-lift design and comes with four attachments. Right now, you can save $150 on the Pistachio, Dried Rose and White colors. All other colors are discounted by $100.
KitchenAid Attachment Deals
Transform your stand mixer into a versatile tool that can easily slice cucumbers, carrots, celery and zucchini. It will also shred cheeses, potatoes and other firm veggies, as well. It comes with three different size blades depending on the food you're hoping to slice and shred.
For $30 less than its original asking price, slap on this 2-quart bowl to churn up small batches of ice cream, gelato, and sorbet in under 30 minutes. All you have to do, according to one reviewer, is "pop the bowl in the freezer overnight, pour in your ingredients, and let the mixer do the work."
Get creative with your cooking with this great offer. This 5-blade spiralizer can peel, core and slice your ingredients to make preparation easier. The attachment comes with four spiralizing/slicing Blades and a peeling blade, and will fit any KitchenAid mixer.
If you're after a vegetable sheet cutter to do all the hard work for you, this is a great offer. With two premium blades, this produces thin sheets of zucchini, apples, cucumber and other fruits and veggies.
Have you ever wanted to make your own spaghetti, bucatini, rigatoni, fusilli or macaroni? This KitchenAid attachment lets you make all sorts of tube-shaped pasta using a set of interchangeable dies. A must-have accessory for the pasta lover in your life.
