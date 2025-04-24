Epic Steelcase Spring Sale — 5 amazing deals I recommend for your home office

The right office chair and desk can turn your home office into a proper workspace. However, oftentimes some of the best office chairs we've tested tend to cost a lot. With spring finally here, one of our favorite brands is offering a mega spring sale.

Through April 28, Steelcase is taking 20% off its ergonomic chairs and adjustable desks. It's the biggest Steelcase sale I've seen all year with generous discounts on some of our favorite chairs like the Leap, Steelcase Series 2, and more. Below are 5 of the best Steelcase deals you can get during the sale. Note: These are the starting prices and additional features/upholstery will increase the cost of your chair/desk.

Best Steelcase deals

Steelcase Series 2 Chair: was $910 now $728 at Steelcase US The Series 2 is a highly adjustable task chair designed to fit the tightest budgets. It features back support, 4-dimensional arm support/ergonomics, recline adjustments, and more. Unlike the Series 1, the overall back width and height on the Series 2 is slightly larger.

Steelcase Solo Sit-to-Stand Desk: was $883 now $794 at Steelcase US I've been using the Steelcase Sit-to-Stand Desk for several months. It has a quiet motor, wide/sturdy workspace, and solid construction that doesn't wobble when the desk is set to its highest level of 48.7 inches. It's available in various finishes and in two different sizes.

Steelcase Karman: was $1,297 now $1,037 at Steelcase US The Steelcase Karman is unlike any chair we've tested. It's extremely light, remarkably comfortable, and offers excellent ergonomic support. In our Steelcase Karman review we said the Editor's Choice chair goes beyond what mesh office chairs offer thanks to Steelcase's proprietary Intermix textile which responds and adapts to your body's movements throughout the day.

Steelcase Gesture: was $1,455 now $1,164 at Steelcase US The Steelcase Gesture features 360-degree arms, a contoured back, and multiple adjustments designed to shape your posture. The chair's 3D LiveBack design also mimics the spine's full range of motion providing additional support no matter how you move.