Plan your vacation using Maps on iPhone — here’s how with iOS 18
Turn your iPhone into a travel planner using Guides
With iOS 18’s enhanced search tools, Apple Maps becomes a far more useful tool for travel planning. You can now combine improved search functionality with the existing Maps Collections feature to create detailed, organized trip guides directly on your iPhone.
Locations are easier to find, add and group, making it simple to build out a personalized itinerary. Restaurants, landmarks, activities, and even hidden spots can be saved into a single guide, so you’re not jumping between apps to stay on track.
Whether you're heading somewhere new or revisiting a favorite destination, the upgraded Apple Maps experience in iOS 18 makes trip planning more efficient and much more intuitive.
Here's how you can plan your vacation using the Apple Maps Guides feature.
1. Open Maps
Navigate to Maps on your iPhone, then tap to open.
2. Search your chosen location
Search for the place you're looking to visit and tap it.
3. Add to Guides
Next, tap More and then Add to Guides.
4. Create a new guide
To add your locations, tap New Guide (+ icon).
5. Name your Guide
Give your Guide a memorable name. You can keep it straightforward or have some fun with it, particularly if you're going to share the Guide later.
6. Add a photo
The next step is optional. You can provide your Guide with an image by tapping the camera icon in the top-left corner and choosing an image from your camera roll.
7. Create your Guide
Once you're finished, tap Create.
Add your vacation spots
Now you’ve created your guide, you can start adding all your vacation spots, must-visit stops and hidden gems.
