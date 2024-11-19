Get an iPhone 16 Pro for free! Here's the best Black Friday iPhone deals happening right now

There’s no reason why you should ever pay full price for a phone, including any of the best iPhones around because there are always deals that discount top-of-the-line models. I always give this advice because they’re already expensive enough in the first place.

Right now, there are early Black Friday phone deals on newer models like the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 — but I’ll share even more with the best early Black Friday iPhone deals. Whether you’re looking at a budget option like the iPhone SE (2022), or a mid-range pick like last year’s iPhone 15, these deals will get you the best savings right now.

We’re a little more than a couple of weeks away from Black Friday, but the best part about these iPhone deals is that they might be lower now than on Black Friday. That’s why I recommend getting them right now so you don’t miss out on a deal. But if they end up being less, you can always take advantage of the generous return policies many of these retailers and wireless carriers offer.

Best Black Friday iPhone deals

iPhone 16 Pro: Free Apple Watch and iPad with unlimited contracts @ Verizon

Not only will Verizon's deal give you a 128GB iPhone 16 Pro for free, but its bundle deals will also throw in a free Apple Watch and iPad with the package. You just need to remember to click the "Show me options for this offer next" checkbox before moving on from the first page. From there, you'll find the options for a 10th-gen iPad, Apple Watch Series 10 or Apple Watch SE 2nd gen. However, just know that these devices will require data service added on to your plan.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: $0.01 with Boost Mobile unlimited plan @ Amazon

Amazon's deal on a 1TB iPhone 16 Pro Max on Boost Mobile is one of the best Black Friday iPhone deals around because you only end up paying a cent for the device. Meanwhile, your monthly payment for Boost Mobile's unlimited cell phone plan comes out to $78.89/month for 36 months.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: get a $250 gift card @ Visible

Visible has one of the cheapest unlimited cell phone plans around. I've been a customer for years now because of their generous wireless plans, but this Black Friday iPhone deal comes bundled with a $250 gift card, which you can in turn use on the service (or on a future phone purchase).

Apple iPhone 14: $11/month with Verizon/AT&T plan @ Walmart

Sure it's a couple of generations old at this point, but Walmart's deal on the iPhone 14 is hard to pass up on because it fetches for $11/months for 36 months. That turns out to be under $400 for an iPhone that originally sold for $700 when it first launched. I still ike its smaller size and the snappy performance of its A15 Bionic chip.

Apple iPhone SE (2022): was $429 now $179 @ Best Buy

Although it's long overdue for an upgrade, the iPhone SE (2022) still has a lot to offer if you prefer a more compact sized iPhone. You can get it at the amazing cost of $179 with Total by Verizon, which can be unlocked in 60 days after activation.

Price check: $179 @ Walmart

iPhone 13: was $449 now $199 @ Straight Talk

If you thought that $400 for an iPhone 14 is a good deal, you might be convinced by the Straight Talk deal on the iPhone 13. You'll end up paying $199 out of pocket for it, which isn't too shabby given that it still supports the latest iOS 18 software.

iPhone 12: was $629 now $199 @ Cricket Wireless

Cricket Wireless offers a pretty affordable unlimited wireless plan, which pairs nicely with its iPhone 12 deal. You'll only need to commit to porting in your number and paying $60/month for two months at a minimum to get the iPhone 12's price down to $199.

iPhone 15: $5.99/month @ AT&T

At the rate of $5.99/month, you'll end up paying a total of $215.64 for the an iPhone 15 with AT&T. Why's this an excellent deal? Well, that's because the carrier isn't forcing a trade-in to snag this offer. Just add it to your cart and it'll automatically go down to $5.99/month. You could pay $799 for the newer iPhone 16, but I think an iPhone 15 for $215 is an incredible offer.