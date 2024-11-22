Apple’s celebrating Black Friday with a special weekend ‘Shopping Event’ — here are the deals on offer

Black Friday sales season is in full swing, with just about every major retailer offering some discounts on all kinds of products and gadgets. Even Apple gets in on the festivities, but not in the same way that other retailers do — and it’s just announced what sort of offers we can expect this year.

Apple has revealed that its “Apple Store Shopping Event” will kick off on November 29, better known as Black Friday, and lasts until December 2/Cyber Monday. As is usually the way with Black Friday at the Apple Store, you won’t be seeing any actual discounts. Instead Apple will once again offer gift cards when you buy specific products at full price.

Unfortunately these offers don’t seem to cover the most recent Apple releases like iPhone 16 or iPad mini 7. But if you were planning on getting something a little older, the free gift card is well worth considering.

Apple will give a gift card worth up to $75 to anyone buying an iPhone 15, iPhone 14 or iPhone SE. Meanwhile anyone picking up an iPad Pro, iPad Air or iPad 10th generation will get one worth up to $100. For Macs, your options are the Macbook Air M4 (13- and 15-inch models) or the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 — all three of which will net you up to $200 in gift credit.

Picking up an Apple TV 4K, HomePod or Apple Watch SE will earn you up to $50. You’ll also get up to $50 back if you buy Beats Studio Pro, Beats Solo 4 Wireless, Beats Solo Buds, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds Plus, Beats Pill, or Beats Flex. That figure increases to $75 if you decide to pick up a pair of AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods 4 instead.

Accessories earn you the smallest gift card credit, with up to $25 available for various products. They include Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil 2, Magic Keyboard Folio, Smart Folio for iPad Pro, Smart Folio for iPad Air, or Smart Folio for iPad 10th generation.

Now the question you’ll need to ask yourself is whether that’s the kind of deal you actually want. Most of the products that are eligible for a gift card at the Apple Store have already been discounted at other retailers, so you’re not having to pay nearly as much up front. Nor will you have your savings locked in for future Apple Store purchases.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It’s a decision that only you can make, by comparing your potential gift card earnings with the best Apple Black Friday deals that are available. Just remember that the actual amount you get will depend on the product you buy — and these numbers are only the maximum gift rewards you’ll be able to claim. Don’t forget to check out what other Black Friday deals may be available either, including our favorite Black Friday phone deals.