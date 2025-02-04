Google Pixel 9a leak just revealed three perks you'll get for free ahead of next month's rumored launch

A new leak claims that Google's budget-friendly Pixel 9a will be receiving several freebies that the main Pixel 9 family already receives, possibly making it an even stronger contender for our best cheap phones list.

The latest rumor comes from an unnamed source reported by Android Headlines. It says that if you pick up a Pixel 9a the budget phone will come with six months of Fitbit Premium, three months of YouTube Premium and Google One 100GB for three months. All of these freebies come with with the Pixel 9 series.

Surprisingly, the leak also says that you won't be getting the 2TB+ AI plan for Google One, which means that you'll need to pay for any Gemini Advanced features.

Pixel 9a biggest expected upgrades

(Image credit: ShrimpApplePro on X)

As we get closer to the launch of Google's next phone, we expect the device to cost the same as last year's Pixel 8a, starting at $499 for the base 128GB version. The larger 256GB variant will reportedly get a price bump to $599, a $40 hike over the Pixel 8a.

Beyond freebies, the 9a is expected to get a new 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. This will be coupled the Tensor G4 processor that debuted on the main line and 8 GB of RAM. It might receive a bigger 4,492mAh battery, though Android Headlines suggests the phone might get a 5,100mAh battery, which would be massive leap.

Recent rumors have set Google to unveil the mid-range phone on March 19 with a ship date around the 26th arriving in porcelain, obsidian, peony and iris.

With Apple reportedly launching the iPhone SE 4 at a Apple spring event this March or April, this could be a very big year for affordable phones.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors