Google Pixel 9a case leak seems to confirm major redesign and new colors

If rumors are to be believed, we're just over a month away from Google officially announcing its mid-range Pixel 9a phone. It's been leak city regarding the device, but trust the tipsters to squeeze every last drop out of this dishrag.

The latest comes to us via Android Authority, which reportedly has official case designs for the forthcoming budget-friendly phone.

The official cases appear to come in four colors: peony, obsidian, iris (or purple) and porcelain. Typically, the cases match the phone's colorways.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

The design of the cases isn't too surprising. If you've seen a Pixel 9 or one of its cases, then you've seen this design before.

That said, this leak seems to confirm one apparent design change: the flush camera array. The cameras on the mainline Pixel 9s protrude a bit, which is reflected in the cases by a raised lip where the camera array sits.

These Pixel 9a cases don't feature that lip, which confirms that Google has made the camera flush with the phone's body.

Beyond that, according to Android Authority, the case is made of soft silicone with a microfiber lining on the inside. Of course, Pixel and Google "G" branding grace the case.

Currently, official Google Pixel 8a cases are sold for $29.99. Presumably, the Pixel 9a classes will retail for a similar price.

The Pixel 9a will launch in March, with a potential preorder date starting on the 19th.