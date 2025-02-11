Google I/O 2025 date is set — what’s happening and what to expect

The dates for Google’s annual developer conference are now confirmed for this year after the company sent out invites to Google I/O 2025. The latest edition of the developer get-together will start on May 20 and run through May 21.

The announcement comes a bit early this year. Last year, Google sent around invitations in March for the 2024 edition of I/O.

Google I/O 2025: What we expect

(Image credit: Google)

While the timing of the announcement may be surprising, the focus of Google I/O 2025 figures to be straightforward. The event will be an opportunity for software makers to learn about the “newest developer tools and discover how they fuel innovation and enhance your workflow for maximum productivity.” Just as in previous years, Google I/O 2025 will be held in person at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif.

Google I/O 2024 didn’t reveal any new hardware — the Pixel 8a debuted just ahead of that show — but AI was a huge component of the conference, with Project Astra and Google Veo both enjoying time in the spotlight. Given how the recent launch of the Galaxy S25 shows how Google Gemini is integrated more into Galaxy AI, we suspect to hear more about the advancements around these AI chatbots and generative tools.

Meanwhile, the next iteration of Google’s mobile software, Android 16, should be shown off in some capacity at Google I/O 2025. This would also coincide with any new announcements with Wear OS 6, the company’s smartwatch software, as well as new features to Google’s suite of services — like Google Maps, Circle to Search, Gemini, and much more.

Another area we’re eager to hear more about concerns Android XR, the new operating system for XR headsets and glasses. Samsung teased its Project Moohan headset at Galaxy Unpacked a few short weeks ago, which is in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm, but the company hinted that we would learn more about it later this year. Therefore, it’s fair to presume that we could learn more about Android XR at Google I/O 2025 — including what other devices might use the mixed reality platform.

Google I/O 2025 outlook

Google I/O 2025 will take place at the same time as Microsoft’s Build conference, which will run from May 19 to May 22. At that show, Microsoft could reveal potential updates to Copilot Plus, which is the company’s AI assistant. Google I/O 2025 could very well overshadow Microsoft, given the depth and scope of past I/O events.

